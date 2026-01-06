Is your teen prepared for the matric results?

On 13 January 2026, the long-awaited matric results will be released. It’s a tense time for the 2025 students and their parents. Whether there’s worry about passing or failing, anxiety over earning a bachelor’s pass, or doubts that they have aced the marks to qualify for a certain study programme or tertiary institution, pressures are mounting. For some, it may feel that their whole future is on the line.

Parents have a big role to play in supporting and coaching their teen through this run-up to the matric results and its immediate aftermath. The more conscious and intentional they are about being a wise and solid support, the less likely it is that parents will make the stress worse.

Dr Lauren Martin, counselling psychologist and dean of Sacap (The South African College of Applied Psychology) says: “It’s a time for parents to keep the focus on their child’s strengths, efforts, and their emerging identity, shifting attention away from narrow concerns on specific outcomes like marks. There are solutions and different pathways for every possible matric outcome, and it is important to emphasise resilience and flexibility. A supportive parent is one who communicates confidence in their child’s ability to grow and adapt, even if the path ahead might end up being different than what was originally imagined, planned or hoped for. What’s important is to help defuse the notion that a young person’s entire success hinges entirely on just these marks, because that’s a high-pressure idea that might lead to mental health challenges.”

Before the results – managing stress

According to JP Moller, educator at Sacap, parents can enhance their connection and engagement with their teen over this time with the aim of diverting attention from worries. He advises: “Do fun activities with your kids. It needs to be acknowledged that they did all they could while studying and writing the exams, and it is now out of their control.

"In the last few days before the results are published, keep them busy in healthy ways, like going on walks or playing some sport or enjoying other hobbies together. Keep the focus also on physical health – healthy eating, daily exercise and sufficient sleep. Motivate them to talk to other matriculants about how they manage their stress while waiting for their results. Guide them through catastrophic thinking and create calm in the home.”

Warning signs that stress and anxiety may be overwhelming your teen include changes in behaviour such as withdrawal or isolation, loss of interest in things they normally enjoy, persistent irritability or emotional outbursts, noticeable changes in sleep or eating and excessive worry, panic, or inability to concentrate. Moller says: “If these signs persist or escalate, it’s important to seek professional support from a counsellor or a psychologist, or your doctor. Keep in mind that early intervention helps prevent stress from becoming a more serious mental health challenge.”

After the results – setting the future course

Praneetha Jugdeo, head of Sacap’s Durban campus points out that the road to success in life is not linear. She says: “Parents promote future readiness by supporting their child’s confident, values-based decisions – even when their matric results have been disappointing. They can help by encouraging conversations focused on their child’s strengths, interests, values, and long-term goals rather than just ‘what looks good on paper’.

"Support exploration rather than dictating outcomes. In today’s world, there is so much choice when it comes to getting on a pathway to a fulfilling career. For example, for students who feel uncertain or did not achieve the results they hoped for, a higher certificate programme can be an empowering next step. Alternatively, a gap year that includes some work, short course studies or travel can give a young person some time to broaden their perspectives, mature and boost their self-knowledge before making decisions about long-term tertiary education options or career choices.”

For students who did not achieve a bachelor’s pass, higher certificate programmes offer an excellent alternative to further education. These one-year courses are designed to bridge the gap, equipping students with practical skills, self-confidence, and a foundation for further studies. Sacap’s higher certificate programmes are a structured, supported entry into higher education, giving a student time to develop academic and personal maturity. They provide opportunities for students to explore fields they are genuinely interested in.

In 2026, Sacap will offer three popular higher certificate options including a Higher Certificate in Counselling and Communication Skills that is ideal for students with an interest in human behaviour and people-centred careers. Sacap’s Higher Certificate in Business Management and Higher Certificate in Human Resources Management are foundational courses for those exploring roles in the business sector or entrepreneurship, and in HR management.

Keeping the focus on mental health

Before or after the release of the 2025 matric results, prioritising emotional wellbeing is essential. Parents should remain vigilant for signs of serious distress and remember that seeking professional help can make a critical difference.

Parents and teens can access support through organisations such as:

Sadag (South African Depression and Anxiety Group) – chat online with a counsellor seven days a week from 9am to 4pm via the Cipla WhatsApp Chat Line 076 882 2775. SMS 31393 or 32312 and a counsellor will call you back – available seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

The Counselling Hub – book a session: 021 462 3902 or 067 235 0019, or email az.gro.buhgnillesnuoc@ofni

LifeLine South Africa – 24 hours, seven days per week National Counselling Line 0861 322 322

For more information about Sacap’s higher certificate programmes and to apply, visit www.sacap.edu.za.



