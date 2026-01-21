Addiction risks on the rise – learning how to respond

With the festive season behind us, many families begin the new year grappling with the impacts of addiction. South Africa is already a high-risk society for substance disorders with rates of alcohol and illicit drug use that soar well past the global averages. South African alcohol users consume between 7.8 and 30 litres a year compared to 5.5 litres globally. Worryingly, 59% of the country’s alcohol consumers are heavy or binge drinkers, while the global average is 20–25%.

There’s also an explosive escalation of online gambling, particularly sports betting, that is raising the stakes for the development of new behavioural addictions. Last year, the South African Gambling Board reported that South Africans wagered around R1.5tn. The South African Responsible Gambling Foundation also noted that gambling addiction-related calls to their helpline more than doubled.

According to Karolyne Williams, the Head of Sacap Global: “Recent surveys have shown that young South Africans are particularly drawn to online gambling. Some are encouraged by gambling influencer communities that promote it as a cool lifestyle activity and a display of financial success. However, many misunderstand how the gambling industry works and hold the hope that gambling will help them make ends meet in a tight month – or perhaps, even change their family’s fortunes. This underscores how important it is not just to educate our population about responsible gambling but to also amplify the understanding of how addiction develops and how to find help before the compulsive behaviour does long-term damage in relationships and lives.

“At Sacap (The South African College of Applied Psychology), our purpose is to develop the mental health workforce in South Africa by providing qualified and work-ready graduates to meet the increasing needs of our high-risk populations. Our accredited psychology degrees provide a comprehensive study pathway to becoming a fully qualified, HPCSA-registered counsellor. While the range of Sacap Global short courses helps people develop foundational psychology and counselling skills so that they can respond appropriately to addiction challenges in their lives, families and communities.”

Leading health organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) recognise substance use disorders and behavioural addictions as diagnosable conditions that respond to psychological treatment such as counselling. This means that addiction is not a moral failure but a health condition for which there is evidence-based care. Addictive behaviour also goes hand in hand with a range of mental health issues including depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation. Those dealing with addiction, as well as those affected by addicts in their families, friend groups and communities can access affordable support at the Counselling Hub and the Youth Hub.

Sacap subject matter expert and social worker, Mandy Stokes, was instrumental in developing Sacap Global’s eight-week addiction counselling short courses. She says: “Both substance abuse issues and behavioural addictions are so widespread, and the ripples they create in families and communities can be intense. What helps people whose lives are impacted by addiction is to gain an understanding of how addiction develops and the brain reward pathways that drive compulsive behaviour.

"More people want to know how to recognise the addiction warning signs and how to find treatments that support recovery much earlier. These psychological skills have become essential life skills in a society so deeply affected by addiction. At Sacap, we believe that a more psychologically skilled society is better equipped to face its challenges and move towards a healthier future.”

For more information about Sacap Global’s counselling short courses, visit https://global.sacap.edu.za/area-of-expertise/counselling/.



