Sacap launches Psychology & Criminology degree to centre victim support

In an era when true-crime podcasting, serial killer streaming, and internet sleuthing feature in popular culture, it may seem as though young people are fixated on the “whodunnit” and the psychology of offenders. But, in reality, Gen Z stands out for its empathy, community orientation, and sensitivity toward survivors. While public media often sensationalises crime, today’s students are increasingly drawn to work that has purpose and social impact.

Sacap (The South African College of Applied Psychology) has launched a Bachelor of Applied Social Science (BAppSocSci) in Psychology & Criminology that combines broad criminological foundations with a strong, trauma-informed emphasis on victimology and survivor support. This is a significant shift in the tertiary education landscape in South Africa, offering a criminology major that remains academically comprehensive while intentionally integrating psychological literacy for working with victims of crime.

For decades, criminology programmes have tended to foreground the psychology of offending. Sacap’s approach does not replace this but expands it – ensuring students gain equal exposure to the experiences, needs and rights of victims alongside traditional criminological perspectives. The degree provides a holistic, socially relevant understanding of crime in South Africa. It aligns with Gen Z’s desire to contribute meaningfully to justice, advocacy, and community empowerment. This emphasis is especially timely given South Africa’s ongoing crisis of gender-based violence, which has recently been declared a national disaster and highlights the need for graduates equipped to respond to trauma, harm, and survivor needs.

Sacap executive dean, Dr Jacyln Lotter says: “Of course, decoding the psychology of perpetrators plays a vital role in identification, case solving, and many aspects of the criminal justice process. But we also recognise the equally important need for professionals who can understand, assess, and advocate for victims of crime with sensitivity and psychological insight. Through the BAppSocSci in Psychology & Criminology, we aim to provide work-ready graduates who can engage meaningfully in communities and justice systems because they are equipped to support survivors, understand offenders, and navigate complex social environments. We also prepare those who wish to pursue further study and research.”

Because criminology is not currently a regulated profession in South Africa, there is no formal national definition of a ‘criminologist’. However, recent recruitment drives by the Department of Correctional Services, which has advertised criminologist posts for the first time, reflect a growing recognition of the field’s relevance within South Africa’s justice system. In alignment with current higher education norms, the Sacap BAppSocSci in Psychology & Criminology prepares graduates for a wide range of roles in justice, community work, research, and support services, rather than a single professional designation.

Dr Vikki Botes, Sacap’s head of the Applied Psychology faculty says: “South Africa presents students with a unique backdrop of complex crime dynamics. For example, between April and June 2025, almost 350,000 community-reported serious crime incidents were recorded by the South African Police Service. This diversity offers a powerful real-world learning context for assignments, introductory research, and community-based engagement.

“The combination of psychological theory and applied criminological insight offers a locally relevant and globally informed interdisciplinary foundation. Students engage with South African case studies while also drawing on international research and practice. Sacap’s emphasis on applied skills, work-integrated learning (WIL), and social impact means our graduates enter the field with both academic grounding and cultural relevance.”

With small classes, experienced educators, and mentorship that supports individual growth and critical thinking, the BAppSocSci in Psychology & Criminology is offered at Sacap’s Cape Town and Johannesburg campuses as well as online. Dr Lotter concludes: “This programme strengthens the bridge between psychology, criminology and community wellbeing. By embedding a strong victimology focus within a robust criminology qualification, we aim to equip young South Africans to work with purpose, advocate for survivors, and contribute to a more just and compassionate society.”

