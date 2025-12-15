Menlyn Park is Wrapped in Wonder this holiday

Menlyn promises a festive season filled with exceptional shopping, exquisite new stores, fun family experiences and caring touches.

The festive season is upon us and Menlyn Park Shopping Centre is already wrapped in wonder. The centre has been adorned with sparkling décor, stores are buzzing with the season’s hottest gifts, new stores have entered the centre bringing some of the latest brands to the mix, and family-friendly activities to follow are sure to delight shoppers from far and wide.

Shopping, wrapped in wonder

With more than 400 stores, Menlyn Park is a favourite destination for gift shopping in Gauteng. The lush array of stores and experiences makes it easy to find thoughtful presents that feel personal, whether shoppers are exploring fashion, beauty, tech, homeware or other categories.

Always attuned to the latest trends, the centre recently welcomed a host of new and international brands that will make festive gift shopping even more sumptuous! Visitors can now explore Samsonite’s iconic travel must-haves, discover elegant home touches at Coricraft, or show their pride with Old School’s South African supporter gear. Fashion lovers will enjoy fresh additions like Third Base – Tommy Hilfiger, Mario Casas and Dirtylolli, while Antony Morato brings refined menswear to the mix.

For those seeking something truly unique, Menlyn is home to the first 1896 store in the country, featuring jewellery designed to move with the rhythm of everyday life. The centre has also welcomed Nom Nom Jewels, a bright new favourite for charms and bespoke jewellery pieces that are sure to be at the top of many a wish list this Christmas.

The only Karl Lagerfeld boutique and Retro Footfall stores in Pretoria recently opened in the centre, both offering distinct fashion from these beloved brands. Shoppers can also enjoy the incredible variety at Mr DIY, which sells everything from hardware and electrical accessories to household essentials and stationery.

Shoppers who prefer flexibility can purchase a Menlyn gift card which offers a fantastic way to give loved ones the freedom to choose something special for themselves.

Menlyn Sky Kids Zone

The Menlyn Sky Kids Zone is ready to welcome young visitors and families for hours of fun. From 5 to 24 December, the outdoor area at Menlyn Sky will become a lively festive playground where children can explore, create and enjoy the spirit of the season. Open daily from 11am to 8pm, families can look forward to activities like orna-making where children can design decorations to take home or add to the Menlyn tree, a 'colour and win' corner, cookie decorating, 'hoops for the holidays' basketball challenge and a soft play space for smaller visitors. Craft elves and Mrs Claus’ helpers will be on hand to assist, encourage and add to the fun.

Parents can pause with a festive treat at Santa’s Brew Bar, keeping them part of the experience while little ones enjoy the activities. As an added treat, parents who take part in the fun and dine at any Menlyn Sky restaurant will receive a complimentary parking ticket, encouraging visitors to enjoy both the activation and the surrounding restaurants.

Wrapped in Wonder giving

The centre’s popular gift wrapping for a cause returns from Friday 28 November to Wednesday 24 December, offering shoppers a chance to have their gifts wrapped beautifully while supporting a charity that works to uplift the surrounding community.

Gift wrapping stations will be positioned on the ground floor, next to Timberland and Armani Exchange. This much loved festive touch blends convenience with kindness and ensures that nobody gets a sneak peek before the special day.

A festive shopping destination

Truly wrapped in wonder, with a warm and spirited atmosphere, Menlyn Park is shaped by moments of discovery, generosity and celebration. The festive season promises to feel full of heart as the centre invites shoppers to share in its seasonal magic once again.

For regular updates, visit Menlyn Park’s website or follow the centre on social media @menlynsa for more information.



