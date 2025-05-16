High scores all round at Liberty Midlands Mall’s Gaming Festival 2025

Record attendance and next-level engagement marked a winning weekend for the mall’s fourth annual tournament.

Liberty Midlands Mall’s Gaming Festival levelled up once again in 2025, delivering an immersive, high-energy experience that drew 8,462 visitors across three action-packed days. This marks a notable increase from last year’s attendance of 6,800, reinforcing the festival’s status as a highlight on the province’s gaming calendar.

Bigger turnout, bigger prizes

Now in its fourth year, the event’s continued success lies in its ability to evolve. From expanded game categories to a broader range of interactive installations, the festival stays firmly in touch with the pulse of the gaming community. A total prize value of over R100,000 including 650 Game4U vouchers, kept the competitive spirit alive across all corners of the mall.

The EA FC 25 tournament, held in the Wimpy court, remained a central draw, with participants arriving as early as 7am to secure their spots in the qualifying rounds. After three days of gameplay, the tournament concluded with the champion walking away with a PS5 Slimline worth R14,000. The second and third place finalists received a VR Oculus Meta Quest and a racing chair combo respectively.

New dimensions in digital entertainment

This year’s new features helped solidify the festival’s status as a must-attend event. The introduction of Kinect and rhythm-based games brought in lively dance and sports-themed challenges, offering more variety and keeping energy levels high. For full immersion seekers, the addition of a virtual reality experience transported players into alternate gaming realms.

Liberty Midlands Mall’s exclusive gaming store, Game4U, anchored the event with an enhanced on-site retail presence. The dedicated kiosk allowed festival-goers to browse and buy the latest gear and accessories, rounding off the experience for casual players and serious gamers alike.

By constantly refreshing the event offering and deepening its community connection, Liberty Midlands Mall continues to build momentum with each iteration of the Gaming Festival. Plans for 2026 are already underway, with a renewed focus on pushing the limits of what’s possible in experiential retail and entertainment.

For more information on Liberty Midlands Mall and its projects, go to https://www.midlandsmall.co.za/ or follow Liberty Midlands Mall on social media @libertymidlandsmall.



