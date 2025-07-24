More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Hershey, Nestle, other cocoa companies defeat appeal of child slavery lawsuit
In a 3-0 decision, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found no causal connection between the plaintiffs' forced labour and the defendants' alleged venture to obtain "cheap cocoa harvested by enslaved children".
The plaintiffs said they were required to live in squalor and threatened with starvation if they did not work, after being approached by unfamiliar men who falsely promised paying jobs.
They sued under a federal law protecting children and other victims of human trafficking and forced labour.
Circuit Judge Justin Walker, however, said the plaintiffs alleged at most they worked in areas that supplied cocoa to the defendants, which buy an estimated 70% of Ivorian cocoa, rather than specific farms that supplied the cocoa.
"Is there a 'possibility' that at least some of the importers sourced cocoa from those farms? Yes," Walker wrote. "But is it 'plausible'? Not on this complaint."
Other defendants included privately-held Cargill, privately-held Mars, Mondelez International, Barry Callebaut and Olam International.
Mali and the Ivory Coast share a border in West Africa. A trial judge ruled for the defendants in June 2022.
Terry Collingsworth, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, said his clients were "extremely disappointed" and considering their legal options.
"The court rewarded the chocolate multinational defendants ... for concealing their cocoa supply chains, such that former child slaves are unable to link a specific company to the Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) farms where they were enslaved," he said.
In March 2024, the same court dismissed a similar lawsuit seeking to hold five major technology companies including Apple and Tesla liable for child labor in cobalt mining in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Collingsworth represented the plaintiffs in the cobalt case.
The case is Coubaly et al v Cargill Inc et al, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-7104.
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
About Jonathan Stempel(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Related
Nigerian executive joins ICC's global marketing commission leadership 9 Jul 2025 The Salvation Army launches campaign to expose child labour 1 Jul 2025 Publicis unseats WPP on Mars’ $1.7bn media account 11 Jun 2025 Ivory Coast signals cocoa price hike in response to US tariffs 11 Apr 2025 King Charles III ends royal warrants for Cadbury and Unilever 24 Dec 2024 Drought, heat pose a double threat to Ivory Coast cocoa farmers 17 Dec 2024