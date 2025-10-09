ConCourt shortlist: Meet the JSC's 5 nominees

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced the names of five candidates it will recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa to fill two vacancies at the Constitutional Court.

Image source: kstudio from Freepik

This follows interviews conducted by the commission this week to fill vacancies at various courts across the country.

The five recommended candidates for the Constitutional Court are:

Judge Nambitha Dambuza

Advocate Alan Dodson SC

Judge Glenn Goosen

Judge Katharine Savage

Judge Ashton Schippers

The JSC also interviewed six candidates for the vacancy at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

However, the commission announced on social media X that it had “decided that it will not recommend any candidate for appointment” at that court.

Proceedings continue this morning with interviews for the vacant positions in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court.