ConCourt shortlist: Meet the JSC's 5 nominees
This follows interviews conducted by the commission this week to fill vacancies at various courts across the country.
The five recommended candidates for the Constitutional Court are:
- Judge Nambitha Dambuza
- Advocate Alan Dodson SC
- Judge Glenn Goosen
- Judge Katharine Savage
- Judge Ashton Schippers
The JSC also interviewed six candidates for the vacancy at the Supreme Court of Appeal.
However, the commission announced on social media X that it had “decided that it will not recommend any candidate for appointment” at that court.
Proceedings continue this morning with interviews for the vacant positions in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court.
Source: SAnews.gov.za
