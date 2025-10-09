South Africa
    ConCourt shortlist: Meet the JSC's 5 nominees

    The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced the names of five candidates it will recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa to fill two vacancies at the Constitutional Court.
    9 Oct 2025
    Image source: kstudio from Freepik

    This follows interviews conducted by the commission this week to fill vacancies at various courts across the country.

    The five recommended candidates for the Constitutional Court are:

    • Judge Nambitha Dambuza
    • Advocate Alan Dodson SC
    • Judge Glenn Goosen
    • Judge Katharine Savage
    • Judge Ashton Schippers

    The JSC also interviewed six candidates for the vacancy at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

    However, the commission announced on social media X that it had “decided that it will not recommend any candidate for appointment” at that court.

    Proceedings continue this morning with interviews for the vacant positions in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
