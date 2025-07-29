JSC announces shortlisted candidates for SA courts

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted candidates for various courts around South Africa.

The commission had called for nominations for persons to fill vacancies at the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court of Appeal, Land Court, Labour Court and various Divisions of the High Court.

“The Constitutional Court advertised two vacancies. Six candidates have applied but only five of them are eligible to be shortlisted. This means that if one of the candidates does not make the final list to be recommended to the President, there will be one candidate short to fill the two vacancies.

“The JSC has therefore decided to re-advertise the two vacancies. The advert was published on 18 July 2025, with a closing date of 6 August 2025 for interviews to be conducted during the October 2025 sitting,” the JSC said in a statement.

Furthermore, the vacancy at the Land Court has been withdrawn “pending the finalisation of the new judicial establishment of the Land Court in terms of the Land Court Act 6 of 2023”.

Shortlisted candidates

The Supreme Court of Appeal (one vacancy):

Judge Gerald Hercules Bloem

Judge Busisiwe Shareen Masipa

Judge Pitso Ephraim Molitsoane

Judge Thandi Victoria Norman

Judge Bashier Vally

Judge Leonie Windell

Labour Court (three vacancies in Johannesburg):

Suzanna Harvey

Eastern Cape Division of the High Court (Deputy Judge President):

Judge Buyiswa Majiki

Judge Mandela Makaula

Judge Bulelwa Myra Pakati

Eastern Cape Division of the High Court (three vacancies in Makhanda and Mthatha):

Gaynor Appels

Nolubabalo Cengani-Mbakaza

Advocate Nicola Molony

Professor Nomthandazo Patience Ntlama-Makhanya

Aron Sipho Zono

Free State Division of the High Court (one vacancy):

Advocate Denise Greyling-Coetzer

Matodzi Brian Nemavhidi

Gauteng Division of the High Court (eight vacancies):

Advocate Thembi Precious Bokako

Advocate Lesibana Gemine Philemon Ledwaba

Advocate Sarita Liebenberg

Judge Daphney Mahosi

Advocate Khashane La Mmapowana Manamela

Nkosingiphile Goodness Ma-Myeni Mazibuko

Advocate Keitumetse Johanna Mogale-Makinta SC

Richard James Austin Moultrie

Advocate Ettian Raubenheimer

Advocate Karin Strydom

Stephens Anthony Thobane

Advocate Petrus Arnoldus Van Niekerk SC

Livhuwani Betty Vuma

Advocate Susan Melissa Wentzel

KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court (five vacancies):

Malizo Samkelo Gwagwa

Sanele David Hlatshwayo

Advocate Ranjiv Rajkumar Nirghin

Advocate Murray Breval Pitman

Advocate Mpumelelo Prosper Sibisi

Nomfundo Sipunzi

Judge Namhla Thina Yvonne Siwendu

Limpopo Division of the High Court, Polokwane (one vacancy):

Advocate Solomon Shami Teboho Kholong

Karin Leanne Pillay

Mpumalanga Division of the High Court, Middleburg (two vacancies):

Lerato Jane Nontando Bam

Advocate Solomon Shami Teboho Kholong

Advocate Daniel Desi Mogotsi

Advocate Kganki Frans Phahlamohlaka

The candidates will be interviewed from 6 to 17 October 2025.

Law bodies and any persons who wish to comment on the suitability or otherwise of a shortlisted candidate should address their comments to the Secretariat of the JSC at az.gro.yraiciduj@acgnoSM and az.gro.yraiciduj@akalhomalhaahPT, copied to: az.gro.yraiciduj@CSJ.

“Comments in respect of each candidate must be submitted on a separate page in both pdf and word format and must reach the Secretariat by no later than 5 September 2025. Comments received after 5 September 2025 will not be considered,” the statement concluded.