PrismYoungVoices | Rethabile Molehe on the power of PR

Rethabile Molehe is a third-year Public Relations and Communication student at the Vaal University of Technology. As a PRISA intern for the PRISM Awards, he’s helped shape more inclusive, youth-driven industry narratives. As a 2025 Prism Young Voice, Molehe brings curiosity, creativity, and a focus on authenticity and impact.

In this exclusive interview series, we get to know the Young Voices better, uncover what they hope to take away from the experience, and hear how they believe young professionals can influence the future of the PR and communications industry.

Rethabile Molehe. Source: Supplied.

Hard work and dedication indeed pays off but your love and passion for your work takes you a long way

Tell us about your path into PR / communications. What led you here?

Honestly, it started as just trying to get into university, but fortunately, I fell in love with PR along the way. What began as a practical choice quickly became a passion as I discovered how powerful communication can be in shaping perceptions and driving change.

Briefly tell us about your experience in the industry

As a final-year PR and Communication student, I’ve been fortunate to gain practical industry experience across various platforms. I’ve hosted branded events, managed social media accounts, and created strategic content for diverse audiences. Writing has been a central part of my journey: I’ve written articles, one of which has been recently published, while others are featured on my personal blog. I’ve also scripted, created content for, and presented a radio show, an experience that strengthened my ability to communicate clearly. Serving as a Prisa intern for the Prism Awards has further grounded me in industry standards while allowing me to contribute to more inclusive and youth-driven narratives within the profession.

What do you hope to bring to the judging process as a Young Voice?

I hope to bring a fresh perspective, curiosity, and a focus on creativity and innovation. As a Young Voice, I aim to ensure that campaigns are recognised not only for their execution but also for their relevance, originality, most importantly measurable impact.

In your own view, what do you think makes an award-winning campaign?

An award-winning campaign is one that tells a compelling story, resonates with its audience, and achieves its objectives effectively. Creativity, strategy, and tangible results are all crucial, but authenticity and societal relevance make a campaign truly stand out.

Lastly, what do you hope to gain from this experience?

I hope to learn from the industry professionals, deepen my understanding of innovative campaigns, and refine my own approach to PR. This experience is a unique chance to engage with cutting-edge work and contribute meaningfully to the industry I’m passionate about.