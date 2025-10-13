PrismYoungVoices | Tinyiko Nkuna uses her Pitori roots to inspire her work

Driven by empathy and purpose, Tinyiko Nkuna, a final-year Strategic Communication student at the University of Johannesburg, has already made her mark through award-winning campaigns and crisis communication excellence. As a 2025 Prism Young Voice, she brings a passion for ethical storytelling and human-centred strategy to the judging table.

In this exclusive interview series, we get to know the Young Voices better, uncover what they hope to take away from the experience, and hear how they believe young professionals can influence the future of the PR and communications industry.

Tinyiko Nkuna.

From Pitori roots to judging the world stage as a PRISMs Young Voice 2025, talk about leveling up! This honor fuels my fire for human-centered storytelling and ethical comms, letting me amplify bold, diverse voices while soaking up wisdom from PR Industry Giants. It's my launchpad to spark global social change through killer strategic narratives. From Pitori to Lefatshe (From Pretoria To The World)

Tell us about your path into PR / communications. What led you here?

My path into PR and communications truly ignited in my second year (2023) at the University of Johannesburg, where I was pursuing my BA in Strategic Communication. We were assigned a challenging crisis simulation project for the G4S brand, involving evaluating their response to a simulated crisis across three events, crafting stakeholder-specific messages, selecting PESO media for dissemination, and even prompting AI like ChatGPT to generate and refine a press release. I dove deep into crisis management principles, reputation strategies, and ethical storytelling, applying concepts like containment, rumor management, and media relations. Scoring a perfect 100% on that assignment was a game-changer, it wasn't just about the grade, but the thrill of seeing how strategic communication could protect a brand's integrity, rebuild trust, and drive positive change during chaos.

That hands-on experience sparked an unquenchable passion for PR, showing me its power to humanise brands and influence societal narratives. Growing up in a township, called Mamelodi, in Pretoria, I witnessed mental health stigmas silencing communities, especially young men and women, which ignited my drive to use communication as a tool for empathy and empowerment. Hands-on projects, like developing awareness campaigns for local NGOs, revealed my knack for blending strategy with authentic narratives. This led me to specialise in marketing communication, where I could craft solutions that not only inform but transform lives.

Briefly tell us about your experience in the industry

As a final-year BA Strategic Communication student and award-winning emerging strategist, my experience blends academic rigor with practical, social-impact projects. In 2023, during my second year, I excelled in a G4S crisis simulation assignment, earning 100% for evaluating their crisis responses, identifying key stakeholders (internal and external), crafting tailored messages, justifying PESO media choices, and refining an AI-generated press release, honing skills in digital content creation, copywriting, and reputation management. This foundational work deepened my love for PR's role in ethical crisis handling.

Building on that, my colleagues and I won two prestigious awards in 2024: the Assegai Award in the Student Direct Marketing Category and the Best Third-Year Campaign Development Award for our Mjita We Hear You campaign, created for NGO SANCA. Targeting men aged 18-25, it drew on research showing over 70% avoid mental health support due to stigma; as lead strategist, I developed narratives to break the "men don't cry" myth, creating safe spaces for vulnerability and reassuring them it's okay to speak out without feeling weak, designed to boost help-seeking by 30% via digital platforms and stakeholder engagement.

In August-September 2024, as a Phakama Women’s Academy alumna, I learned from over 20 experts like founder Koo Govender on professional development, empathy, and resilient leadership. Now, I mentor 18 first-year students in UJ’s MAPS Humanities module, achieving 90% increased confidence, and spoke at the Golden Key Society’s "All About the Youth" event to 150 top students (top 15% of UJ’s 50,000+ cohort), inspiring purpose-driven paths.

What do you hope to bring to the judging process as a Young Voice?

As a Young Voice, I hope to infuse the judging process with fresh, empathetic perspectives rooted in my hands-on crisis management experience, like scoring 100% on a 2023 G4S simulation that taught me to prioritize ethical responses and stakeholder needs. Drawing from my award-winning Mjita We Hear You campaign, I'll bring curiosity about human insights, advocating for people-powered strategies that address vulnerabilities such as mental health stigmas.

In your own view, what do you think makes an award-winning campaign?

In my view, an award-winning campaign fuses strategic precision with genuine human connection, starting with deep insights and crafting ethical narratives that drive action. It excels in crisis handling, where effective containment, rumor management, and PESO media dissemination are key to reputation recovery. Success demands innovation, stakeholder collaboration, and clear metrics to demonstrate real-world shifts.

Lastly, what do you hope to gain from this experience?

I hope to gain transformative mentorship from PR leaders, refining my strategic skills through real-world campaign critiques and exposure to industry best practices, building on my 2023 G4S crisis simulation success that ignited my passion. This will bridge my academic foundation with professional realities, sharpening my ability to champion The Human Factor in ethical comms. Most thrillingly, I'll expand my network of innovators, fueling future work in social-impact PR and inspiring my growth as an award-winning strategist dedicated to breaking stigmas and fostering meaningful connections.