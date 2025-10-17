South Africa
Energy & Mining Coal, Oil & Gas
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

FirexpoMultiChoiceAir Products South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Mantashe announces imminent end to shale gas moratorium

    The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, said that South Africa will lift a long-standing moratorium on shale gas exploration as soon as new regulations, expected this month, are published. A ban imposed in 2011 stopped the regulator from processing new applications for reconnaissance permits, as well as exploration and production rights, in response to a public outcry and court action by environmental campaigners concerned about the impact of hydraulic fracking in the ecologically sensitive Karoo region.
    17 Oct 2025
    17 Oct 2025
    Image credit: on
    Image credit: Brad Weaver on Unsplash

    A post-cabinet statement said the country's environment minister had finalised shale gas regulations and they would be published before the end of October.

    "Once those regulations are gazetted, I (will) lift the moratorium," Mantashe told Reuters. "The economy needs a growth trigger, and oil and gas are those triggers."

    South Africa favours gas as it attempts to shift from more polluting coal-fired plants that supply the bulk of its electricity requirements.

    The regulations on shale gas will provide a framework to control environmental and safety concerns, including water challenges, associated with fracking in the semi-arid Karoo region.

    South Africa, the continent's most advanced economy, relies on piped gas from Mozambique to supply industrial users and needs new supplies as those fields are depleted.

    The country's first liquefied natural gas import terminal is being developed at Richards Bay.

    The Petroleum Agency of South Africa estimates the Karoo Basin holds around 209 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable shale gas resources.

    However, a 2017 study by geologists at the University of Johannesburg said the amount ranged between 13 tcf and 390 tcf and was probably close to the lower end of that range.

    Read more: electricity, University of Johannesburg, Reuters, Gwede Mantashe, fracking, shale gas, Richards Bay, shale gas exploration, liquefied natural gas, LNG, fracking in the karoo, gas exploration, Petroleum Agency of South Africa, Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz