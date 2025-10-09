PrismYoungVoices | Themba Msibi on looking beyond the profit line

Guided by a lifelong passion for storytelling, Magna Carta’s public relations intern, Themba Msibi, has built his journey on curiosity, creativity and connection. From early inspirations in media to leading publicity campaigns for music and film, he’s seen firsthand how PR shapes perception and culture. As a 2025 Prism Young Voice, Msibi brings this understanding — and a belief in authenticity and purpose — to the judging table.

In this exclusive interview series, we get to know the Young Voices better, uncover what they hope to take away from the experience, and hear how they believe young professionals can influence the future of the PR and communications industry.

Themba Msibi.

Being chosen for this opportunity is both an honour and a huge responsibility. It symbolises my meaningful contribution to an industry I am passionate about and deeply committed to

Tell us about your path into PR / communications. What led you here?

Growing up, I always had an interest in the media. I was raised on steady staple of Generations, Top Billing and Drum Magazine. I was captivated by the power of storytelling and its ability to shape perspectives. Initially, I dreamed of a career in film and television, inspired by countless afternoons spent with my aftercare friends pretending we were actors on a TV set.

My first year at Boston Media House introduced me to PR and the dynamism of this field—how it blends multiple media skills to craft iconic moments that resonate with people for a lifetime. The thrill of that power stuck with me and continues to fuel my passion. My studies at Wits University broadened my perspective on understanding society and the sociopolitical climate in which PR operates, a perspective that has become invaluable to my approach.

Along the way, I have also been fortunate to meet incredible mentors who have guided and inspired me. Through job shadowing experiences, these mentors provided comprehensive insights into the world of PR, along with encouragement that reassured me this was the right career path for me.

Briefly tell us about your experience in the industry

My first PR endeavour came when I volunteered as the PR & Marketing lead for Quava Vocal Group, a Johannesburg-based adult choir I joined four years prior. This role allowed me to creatively connect with the choir’s niche audience, and tapping into my creative direction skills to elevate the choir’s public image. It was an eye-opening experience that taught me the power of PR in building relationships and pushing creative boundaries.

Later, I worked with Azania Public, where I focused on entertainment and lifestyle campaigns for accounts such as Rose and Oaks Media, Empire Records and Universal Music Group South Africa. One of my most fulfilling projects was leading the publicity campaign for Josiah de Disciple’s album, Satori. We strategically positioned Josiah as a trailblazer in Amapiano, leveraging both traditional and digital media to amplify his album. This experience cemented my understanding of strategic positioning and media relations in elevating an artist’s brand.

Another highlight from this stage of my career was managing the media relations for the Oscar-nominated film, The Last Ranger. It was an exciting challenge to coordinate communications on such a grand scale, ensuring seamless collaboration with various media outlets to achieve global recognition.

These experiences have shaped my approach to PR, each one pushing my boundaries and deepening my belief in its transformative potential. They have equipped me with a skill set that I continue to refine as I grow in this field.

What do you hope to bring to the judging process as a Young Voice?

As a young creative I strive for authenticity – which is something that resonates deeply with my generation. My work aims to create compelling experiences that will last in people’s hearts and minds. At the heart of this is excellent storytelling that shapes the cultural and social fabric of our audiences. There’s a magic in tapping into people’s worlds in that way. I hope to bring these perspectives and more onto the judging panel.

In an industry often driven by trends, I aim to advocate for campaigns that go beyond the now. My focus will be on identifying campaigns that deliver long-term value for brands and their audiences. My intention is to highlight work that looks beyond the profit margin to align business value with values that promote inclusivity and social good. Campaigns that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives are the ones that truly stand out to me.

In your own view, what do you think makes an award-winning campaign?

In my opinion, an award-winning campaign is one that leaves a lasting impact beyond its completion. It should resonate with audiences in a way that keeps the message alive and relevant long after the campaign ends. I do not think a campaign should only be judged by meeting immediate objectives which are obviously important. But an award-winning campaign is one that thinks carefully about the now but also invests its energy on future worldmaking.

Lastly, what do you hope to gain from this experience?

I hope to learn from the various perspectives and expertise of seasoned PR professionals. I trust that our engagements will deepen my understanding of the industry’s evolving standards and best practices. One of my key goals is to learn how to conceptualise and execute exceptional PR campaigns.

I want to understand the elements that make a campaign truly stand out, from strategic planning to execution, and how to create work that resonates deeply with audiences. I hope this experience will shape me into a more confident and capable PR professional. By learning from the best in the industry, I aim to solidify my foundation and carry forward the knowledge to contribute meaningfully to the PR landscape in South Africa.