South Africa
Marketing & Media Social Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Jacaranda FMPublicis Groupe AfricaDMASARogerwilcoPenquinMoonsportBroad MediaKantarHoward AudioCaxton MediaAdvertising Media ForumClockworkOffernetThe Walt Disney Company AfricaYOU FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    TikTok launches exclusive TikTok Insiders programme to accelerate agency growth in South Africa

    TikTok has launched TikTok Insiders, an exclusive, application-only programme designed to help South African advertising, digital, and media agencies scale their presence on TikTok with unprecedented speed and clarity.
    Issued by TikTok
    19 Nov 2025
    19 Nov 2025
    TikTok launches exclusive TikTok Insiders programme to accelerate agency growth in South Africa

    The programme provides agencies with a direct pathway to TikTok resources, structured financial incentives, and insider-only education that is unavailable to agencies outside the programme. TikTok Insiders represents a significant commitment to empowering South Africa's agency landscape with the tools, knowledge, and support needed to drive client success on the platform.

    Programme pillars and benefits

    The TikTok Insiders programme is built on three core pillars :

    1. Education: Members gain access to TikTok Academy certifications with exclusive Insiders badges, Learning Thursdays webinars covering branding, web commerce, and lead generation, insider knowledge webinars on the latest products and data, a comprehensive Starter Pack with creative checklists and quick guides, a 24/7 resource hub, and regular newsletter updates.

    2. Accelerators and incentives: Agencies are eligible for incentive schemes and qualifying agencies may also gain access to a 30-day credit line to support client onboarding should they meet all requirements.

    3. Priority support: Members receive self-serve resources through the Hub and Starter Pack, access to the TikTok ticketing system, and priority escalation options that provide a direct link to TikTok support.

    Application and eligibility

    TikTok Insiders operates as an application or direct TikTok invite-only programme.

    Applications can be made here: https://bit.ly/TikTokInsidersApplication.


    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz