TikTok launches exclusive TikTok Insiders programme to accelerate agency growth in South Africa

TikTok has launched TikTok Insiders, an exclusive, application-only programme designed to help South African advertising, digital, and media agencies scale their presence on TikTok with unprecedented speed and clarity.

The programme provides agencies with a direct pathway to TikTok resources, structured financial incentives, and insider-only education that is unavailable to agencies outside the programme. TikTok Insiders represents a significant commitment to empowering South Africa's agency landscape with the tools, knowledge, and support needed to drive client success on the platform.

Programme pillars and benefits

The TikTok Insiders programme is built on three core pillars :

Education: Members gain access to TikTok Academy certifications with exclusive Insiders badges, Learning Thursdays webinars covering branding, web commerce, and lead generation, insider knowledge webinars on the latest products and data, a comprehensive Starter Pack with creative checklists and quick guides, a 24/7 resource hub, and regular newsletter updates. Accelerators and incentives: Agencies are eligible for incentive schemes and qualifying agencies may also gain access to a 30-day credit line to support client onboarding should they meet all requirements. Priority support: Members receive self-serve resources through the Hub and Starter Pack, access to the TikTok ticketing system, and priority escalation options that provide a direct link to TikTok support.



Application and eligibility

TikTok Insiders operates as an application or direct TikTok invite-only programme.

Applications can be made here: https://bit.ly/TikTokInsidersApplication.



