    Why South African SMEs are switching to Sage Accounting

    For less than R300 per month, small businesses across South Africa are saying goodbye to the stresses of year-end tax compliance and financial reconciliation. And the cloud-based accounting software, Sage, is making it possible.
    Issued by SME South Africa
    9 Dec 2025
    Entrepreneurs who also want to make accounting stress free can sign up for their 30-day free trial and witness the impact on their business operations.

    Sage Accounting is welcoming many entrepreneurs to its platform, as South African SMEs are switching to this accounting software. Here’s why:

    Undeniable benefits are the reason to switch to Sage Accounting

    The cloud-based software is making accounting simple: It allows the user to create invoices in seconds from anywhere in the world. All you need is the app and an Internet connection. This enables the entrepreneur to receive payment on time and send payment reminders with just one tap!

    • Control cash flow

      • This platform allows entrepreneurs to take back control of their cash flow. With its insightful dashboards and detailed reports, users can easily see where the money goes. Since you can link your bank account, the accuracy of these reports is increased.

      Business owners enjoy the ability to make informed financial decisions and even automate repetitive tasks, all while reducing errors.

    • Security

      • One of South African businesses’ biggest concerns is information security. Firstly, protecting client and supplier data according to POPIA privacy laws, and secondly, from a cybersecurity perspective.

      Sage has aligned their security measures with international standards to protect the data that businesses store on this cloud-based platform. Its ISO 27001 certification reflects this commitment.

    • Streamlined workflows for non-accountant users

      • Business owners are often characterised as 'regular people' without a background in accounting or formal business education. Therefore, cashflow management, tax calculations, and annual reporting are a streamlined workflow process within the software that ensures small business owners across all industries have a tool for professional bookkeeping, even if they have never worked with accounting software before.

    Features for self-employed entrepreneurs and sole proprietors

    Sole proprietors, freelancers or self-employed entrepreneurs turn to Sage for the following features:

    • They can easily create quotes on the go.
    • Users can quickly convert quotes to invoices.
    • Invoices can be sent through the mobile application.
    • Transactions can be imported automatically from the linked bank account.

    Additional add-on features can be added for an additional cost, making pricing truly personalised to help the entrepreneur. These add-on features include:

    • Add additional users for R75/month per user
    • Add additional companies for R410/month
    • Add Advanced Inventory for R415/month that keeps track of inventory based on transactions
    • Add Debtors Manager for R290/month
    • Add Time Tracking for R165/month for paying employees
    • Take payments with multiple currencies for R165/month for cross-border payments
    • 1GB of additional storage for R18/month

    Empowering SMEs for business growth

    Businesses that are ready to make the switch to a cloud-based software can leverage an exclusive offer that SME South Africa is bringing to local entrepreneurs in collaboration with Sage. SMEs can simplify their finances while saving costs.

    How to claim your exclusive voucher:

    1. Complete the form on our website.
    2. Sign up for the 30-day free trial using the link provided (make sure the link you sign up on has the SME South Africa logo).
    3. After signing up, please e-mail az.oc.acirfahtuosems@ofni to receive your voucher code.
    4. Once logged in, navigate to ‘My Profile’.
    5. Click the ‘Pay by Voucher’ button next to Pay Now or Upgrade.
    6. Enter your voucher code, and your trial will be automatically extended to 3 months
    7. With this exclusive 3-month trial, you can take a closer look at the meaningful impact that cloud-based accounting software can make in your business.

    Witness the change in your business growth with Sage’s cloud-based accounting software. Whether you are already using a different accounting platform or practising digital record-keeping for the first time on a software platform, the user-friendly platform makes accounting a breeze.

    The SMEs who have already made the switch see the evidence of a streamlined workflow that remains in charge of cash flow, which has reduced errors and internationally accredited security in their daily operations.

    Don’t miss your chance to grab your free trial today – claim this offer before it’s gone.

    Read more: Sage, SME South Africa
    SME South Africa
    SME South Africa is a one-stop-shop for business owners to access advice, business tools and resources they need.
