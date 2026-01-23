The year of impact: SME South Africa's promise for 2026

2025 was a year of immense growth for SME South Africa. It has delivered measurable value to its audience and continues to seek ways to bring even more value.

“Our audience is at the centre of what we do,” says Velly Bosega, CEO of SME South Africa. “We don’t just see them as readers or subscribers; they are a part of our community of SMEs, who we nurture through access to information and user-friendly funding applications. That is why we are asking ourselves this year: How can we drive the impact we have to help small to medium businesses sustainably start, manage and grow.”

Velly Bosega, CEO of SME South Africa.

A quick glance at 2025

According to Bosega, SME South Africa’s impact is evident. In the past year, the brand racked up yet another award for a distinguished platform that delivers value to its users through practical guides, informative articles and funding access. The Silver New Gen Award for Best Online Magazine/Newspaper is another indicator that the brand is growing and making a positive impact on its audience.

Another highlight that SME South Africa celebrated was the launch of its first SME Funding Summit, which had over 500 attendees, selling out a month before the event.

Within the same calendar year, over 1500 funding applications were processed, and 70 million in funding was secured for its clients.

These milestones drive one point home: SME South Africa is a catalyst in the small business landscape. This is why 2026 has been dubbed “The Year of Impact”.

Driving impact in 2026

Addressing the core of what ‘impact’ means for SME South Africa, Bosega sums it up as the influence an entity (such as a business) has on a specific goal. “When we ask what the impact is that SME South Africa wants to achieve, the answer is that we want to be the change agent that helps ordinary South Africans not only achieve their entrepreneurial dreams, but succeed. They, in turn, can have an impact on the lives of employees and consumers, ultimately growing the economy and changing lives.”

Bosega highlights that it is important to understand that one business prospering has a ripple effect; it immediately affects the livelihoods of the people employed by the company, their families and the other stakeholders. What’s more, the entire value chain benefits, thanks to one business that can expand, grow and thrive.

“SME South Africa exists to ultimately facilitate economic development by helping the section of the economy that shoulders the lion's share of the economy, so we can all have a better South Africa,” he adds. “Everything we are already working on for the next year is to guide entrepreneurs in improving their businesses and increasing their own impact.”

“There are quite a few things to look forward to this year,” Bosega shares. “The most exciting thing is that the SME Funding Summit will be returning for its second year at Empire Conference and Events. We are proud to bring attendees hand-picked speakers who speak to current funding matters. Relevant panel discussions will take place on the day, and we hope to announce a special addition to the agenda soon,” he adds tellingly.

In addition to the summit, the SME South Africa Community is taking shape. “We are currently in the final stages of our community platform. This freemium experience (with some premium features) will act as a space where like-minded entrepreneurs can meet, exchange ideas and interact with industry experts.”

“Efforts to connect brands with corporate social responsibility goals to SMEs who need support under our SME Growth Lab brand will also increase in 2026. We aim to double the number of corporates we partner with in the next few months.

“Under this initiative, we work closely with organisations to design strategies and run customised programmes that meet compliance, governance, and transformation requirements. SME Growth Lab is aligned with established reporting frameworks and development initiatives, meaning that any sustainability efforts of companies that partner with us are credible and measurable.”

Bosega invites entrepreneurs and corporates who are keeping their finger on the pulse of all things SME-related to stay tuned to what SME South Africa has planned for the coming year. “A year from now, we want to be able to say we truly made an impact and showed why we are the premier platform for entrepreneurship and business advice,” he concludes.



