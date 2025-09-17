Sage partners With SME South Africa to empower SME growth

Top stories
It’s no secret that small businesses are the lifeblood of the country’s economy. Without them, millions of jobs would be lost. SME South Africa is highly aware of this, that’s why we always seek out like-minded brand partners who want to help micro, small and medium-sized businesses grow.
Sage is more than a strategic partner. They are a tech enabler that empowers SMEs to manage their finances, reduces costs, improves efficiency and consolidates their financial records.
Sage Accounting is designed for small business owners across all industries. This solution enables professional bookkeeping, even for those who have never worked with accounting software before.
SMEs are able to streamline operations due to the various tasks that can be automated. Furthermore, it reduces manual errors because the software is conducting certain tasks on behalf of the user. Entrepreneurs can use features such as automated invoicing, expense tracking, and bank reconciliation.
When it comes to regulation changes, it might feel that small businesses don’t have time to keep up with these. Sage Accounting understands this and aims to help small businesses stay compliant. Their software automatically applies the latest VAT changes, so you can update invoices, tax returns, and reports.
All of these features work together to save you time on admin and money on costly mistakes, so you can focus on growth.
This is not the first time that SME South Africa is partnering with Sage, but this is the first time that this type of offer is available to business owners and entrepreneurs through the website.
This exclusive partnership between Sage Accounting and SME South Africa brings business owners a special offer: a 3-month free trial of Sage Business Cloud Accounting - only available from SME South Africa and for a limited time!
With this exclusive 3-month trial, you can take a closer look at the meaningful impact that cloud-based accounting software can make in your business.
Accounting software, especially cloud-based accounting software, offers business owners multiple benefits beyond financial management. This means that entrepreneurs gain so much more than the immediate benefits of switching to this type of software.
Easy integration: Cloud software is ideal when computers are replaced or servers are updated. All a business owner needs to do is set up the software, and all the information will still be available.
Easy collaboration, from anywhere: Where some teams work remotely, cloud-based software enables them to work from anywhere.
Secure data: Data is secure because it is stored off-site, and backups are automatically made.
Centralised data: Cloud computing places all the data in one central location where it is always available for access by relevant individuals.
Cost saving: These platforms all have cost-saving features because of the automatic updates the software undergoes as long as the license is active.
With so many financial and compliance benefits, using cloud-based accounting software such as the Sage Business Cloud Accounting tool is a must. Claim your free trial before it is over! There are limited vouchers available, so don’t delay!
