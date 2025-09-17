Sage partners With SME South Africa to empower SME growth

SME South Africa is proud to announce its new partnership with Sage Accounting. This partnership enables both brands to serve their clients better and bring solutions to ordinary South African businesses that make a measurable difference.

It’s no secret that small businesses are the lifeblood of the country’s economy. Without them, millions of jobs would be lost. SME South Africa is highly aware of this, that’s why we always seek out like-minded brand partners who want to help micro, small and medium-sized businesses grow.

Sage is more than a strategic partner. They are a tech enabler that empowers SMEs to manage their finances, reduces costs, improves efficiency and consolidates their financial records.

More about Sage Accounting

Sage Accounting is designed for small business owners across all industries. This solution enables professional bookkeeping, even for those who have never worked with accounting software before.

SMEs are able to streamline operations due to the various tasks that can be automated. Furthermore, it reduces manual errors because the software is conducting certain tasks on behalf of the user. Entrepreneurs can use features such as automated invoicing, expense tracking, and bank reconciliation.

When it comes to regulation changes, it might feel that small businesses don’t have time to keep up with these. Sage Accounting understands this and aims to help small businesses stay compliant. Their software automatically applies the latest VAT changes, so you can update invoices, tax returns, and reports.

All of these features work together to save you time on admin and money on costly mistakes, so you can focus on growth.

This is not the first time that SME South Africa is partnering with Sage, but this is the first time that this type of offer is available to business owners and entrepreneurs through the website.

Partnering with Sage Accounting

This exclusive partnership between Sage Accounting and SME South Africa brings business owners a special offer: a 3-month free trial of Sage Business Cloud Accounting - only available from SME South Africa and for a limited time!

How to claim your exclusive voucher:

Complete the form on our website.

Sign up for the 30-day free trial using the link provided (Make sure the link you sign up on has the SME South Africa logo).

After signing up, please e-mail az.oc.acirfahtuosems@ofni to receive your voucher code.

Once logged in, navigate to 'My Profile'.

Click the 'Pay by Voucher' button next to Pay Now or Upgrade.

Enter your voucher code, and your trial will be automatically extended to 3 months



With this exclusive 3-month trial, you can take a closer look at the meaningful impact that cloud-based accounting software can make in your business.

Benefits of cloud-based accounting software

Accounting software, especially cloud-based accounting software, offers business owners multiple benefits beyond financial management. This means that entrepreneurs gain so much more than the immediate benefits of switching to this type of software.

Easy integration: Cloud software is ideal when computers are replaced or servers are updated. All a business owner needs to do is set up the software, and all the information will still be available.

Easy collaboration, from anywhere: Where some teams work remotely, cloud-based software enables them to work from anywhere.

Secure data: Data is secure because it is stored off-site, and backups are automatically made.

Centralised data: Cloud computing places all the data in one central location where it is always available for access by relevant individuals.

Cost saving: These platforms all have cost-saving features because of the automatic updates the software undergoes as long as the license is active.

With so many financial and compliance benefits, using cloud-based accounting software such as the Sage Business Cloud Accounting tool is a must. Claim your free trial before it is over! There are limited vouchers available, so don’t delay!



