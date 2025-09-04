SME South Africa is the logical choice for SME-focused e-book

“We partnered with SME South Africa to create a digital toolkit that entrepreneurs can use for their businesses,” says Otshepeng Desiree Rapula, Digital & Performance Marketing specialist at SMEgo. “It is important that South African SMEs can take advantage of the opportunity to leverage technology, as many entrepreneurs have not adopted digital technology for their businesses.”

Speaking to a gap in SME knowledge

The team at SMEgo brought the e-book topic to SME South Africa based on a gap that they saw among their SMEs. “The e-book allowed us to share comprehensive content, valuable insights, and provide deeper content that entrepreneurs can use as a resource for their businesses.”

“The biggest motivator for SMEgo [to address the topic of digitising SMEs in South Africa is that we] want entrepreneurs in South Africa to embrace digitisation to remain viable in a rapidly evolving business landscape. Entrepreneurs have great potential to boost efficiency and expand the business's reach through digital transformation,” she shares.

Digitising SMEs in South Africa is the latest e-book released on SME South Africa’s website and speaks directly to the needs of this engaged small business audience. It looks at technology adoption, how to digitise your business and digital solutions for SMEs.

“Through the e-book, SMEgo will be able to reach out to the entrepreneurs and help them based on their business needs and goals," Rapula highlights. “SMEgo assists entrepreneurs in running and growing their businesses on the go.”

The e-book is therefore a natural extension of what SMEgo aims to help small businesses with. “Through digital tools, entrepreneurs will keep pace with shifting markets, improve efficiency and productivity, and enhance market access,” Rapula notes.

The value of e-books

E-books are a vital tool in a marketer’s toolkit. It offers value to the reader while generating leads for the marketer.

What makes e-books particularly useful for SME South Africa is that they capture quality leads for clients. Since the platform has a niche audience of South African entrepreneurs, a client’s authority and credibility as an industry leader are also enhanced; the return on investment is simply priceless.

“Working with the SME South Africa team was great. The team assisted with key insights and made sure SMEgo is seen as a thought leader for entrepreneurs.” Rapula concludes.



