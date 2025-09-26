South Africa
Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

SME South AfricaOnPoint PRSAICAThe Innovator TrustThe Noise FactoryEdge GrowthHeineken BeveragesBusiness Partners LimitedESG Africa ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SME South Africa shines in Silver at the New Gen Awards

    SME South Africa is overjoyed to take home the Silver trophy for being the Best Online Magazine. The prestigious award was presented during the annual event, hosted at the NH Sandton.
    Issued by SME South Africa
    26 Sep 2025
    26 Sep 2025
    Karabo Kgophane and Maryna Steyn from SME South Africa accepting the silver new gen award for best online magazine
    Karabo Kgophane and Maryna Steyn from SME South Africa accepting the silver new gen award for best online magazine

    This award recognises the distinguished approach to editorial content that helps to develop an engaging digital experience. One that promotes community stakeholder engagement, with excellent use of resources to drive positive community impact through active citizenship.

    “We are incredibly proud of the entire team and their contributions to making the SME South Africa platform an award-winning online magazine,” says Velly Bosega, CEO of SME South Africa. “This achievement is not only a benchmark for online magazines in South Africa and the impact they have on their communities, but is also a celebration of the hard work that every team member has put into making this vision a reality.”

    The team behind SME South Africa
    The team behind SME South Africa

    A platform worth celebrating

    Accepting the award were Maryna Steyn, Editor at SME South Africa, and Karabo Kgophane, community manager for SME South Africa.

    “Our content addresses important concerns such as compliance, access to funding, business tools, business ideas, and operational guidance. New editorial content is published daily to ensure readers have the latest information at their fingertips,” Steyn explains. “We’ve recently added a new column to our online magazine: the Founder Focus column. This shares insightful tips from successful founders in response to our audience’s demand for inspiring stories and actionable advice from industry experts.”

    She explains that the platform prioritises placing the reader at the centre of their world. “SME South Africa has developed tools that complement its main concept. Among these features is SME Advice, a unique one-on-one consultation platform that connects entrepreneurs with experts from various industries,” Steyn elaborates.

    “As we strive to develop an engaging digital experience that promotes community stakeholder engagement, we host virtual workshops in the form of webinars. These sessions focus on actionable advice that is informative and builds resilience amongst SMEs.

    By publishing actionable guides like “How to Use WhatsApp for Small Businesses” and “How to Build Investor Trust When You Have No Track Record”, SME South Africa helps SMEs understand and improve their operations, marketing, client interactions and funding readiness.

    Additionally, SME South Africa has provided SMEs with access to funding by acting as an intermediary that connects small businesses with funders. Some of the funding options available are working capital loans, asset finance, purchase order funding, bridging finance, inventory finance and unsecured business loans.

    “Our new funding calculator visually demonstrates to applicants what their first and total repayments will be.”

    Emphasis on impact

    Speaking about the valuable impact that SME South Africa has in the business landscape of South Africa, Bosega noted that the vision for the publication was born from the challenges he experienced first-hand. “In my own entrepreneurial journey, I quickly realised how important it is for entrepreneurs to have access to information to help them start, manage and grow their businesses, without needing to jump between webpages. This is why we say we are a one-stop shop for SMEs: Because we have everything from information about registering a company, space to apply for funding or even access to mentorship, where you need specialised advice.

    It was created to support and empower entrepreneurs with information, ultimately enabling them to succeed in starting their own businesses. It also aims to support businesses beyond this initial start-up phase, helping them to become established entrepreneurs and grow,” he concludes.

    Read more: Velly Bosega, SME South Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    SME South Africa
    SME South Africa is a one-stop-shop for business owners to access advice, business tools and resources they need.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz