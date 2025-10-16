New head of Audi South Africa announced

Audi South Africa has appointed Markus Schuster as its new country lead, signalling the brand’s continued commitment to the local market.

Markus Schuster | image supplied

Schuster brings over 20 years of international automotive experience to the role, having held leadership positions in Germany, Italy and Singapore. Most recently, he served as managing director of Audi Singapore, where he led the company’s first direct-to-customer retail model globally.

“I feel honoured to take on the role of head of Audi South Africa,” said Schuster.

“South Africa is not only Audi's biggest market on the continent but also offers a dynamic and sophisticated automotive landscape. I look forward to working with our local team to deliver progressive premium mobility solutions for our customers.”

Director of sales and marketing at Volkswagen Group Africa, Simphiwe Nghona, said Schuster’s leadership would strengthen Audi’s local operations.

“Markus brings a track record of innovation and customer-focused transformation. His international perspective and leadership will be invaluable as Audi South Africa enters its next phase of growth,” he said.

Expansion and investment

Audi South Africa plans to introduce 21 new models over the next two years, including the new Q7 and Q8 range, the refreshed A3 range, and the all-new A5 Sedan. The new Q3 and Q5 models are expected in 2026.

Recent investments by Audi’s retail partners, such as the redeveloped Audi Centre Sandton, demonstrate the brand’s commitment to redefining the premium retail experience locally through digital integration and advanced architecture.

Focus on sustainable mobility

Schuster’s experience driving Audi Singapore’s electrification strategy, including several e-tron model launches and charging innovations, is expected to support Audi South Africa’s next phase of sustainable mobility.

His appointment reinforces Audi’s long-term investment in the South African market and its strategic focus on digital transformation, customer experience and sustainable growth.