Cape Town gears up for World Supercross Champs with local hero Cameron Durow

The FIM World Supercross Championship has confirmed South Africa’s Cameron Durow as an SX1 wildcard entry for the upcoming South African GP — a significant milestone for both the series and the country’s motocross community.

Cameron Durow. Image supplied

As World Supercross debuts on South African soil on 13 December 2025 at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town, Durow’s inclusion brings a homegrown contender to the premier class and adds major excitement for local fans eager to see one of their own taking on the world’s best.

A nine-time South African National Motocross Champion, Durow from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, has built a reputation as one of the country’s most accomplished riders. With national titles collected across every major category – 50cc through MX1 – he further cemented his status in 2025 by claiming the MX1 National Championship.

Since 2023, Durow has been competing in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the United States, racing full-time against many of the sport’s elite athletes. His steady progression has yielded multiple top 30 overall finishes and demonstrated his ability to rise to the challenge at the highest international level.

Durow has also represented South Africa with pride at the Motocross of Nations on four occasions, competing in the USA, France, the UK, and again in 2025. His contributions have helped secure strong team results and boosted South Africa’s presence on the world stage.

His wildcard appearance at the South African GP is expected to be a highlight of the event, giving local fans the rare chance to watch one of their own line up in World Supercross competition on home ground.

Durow shared his excitement ahead of the event, “Racing in the World Supercross Championship on home soil is something truly special. South African fans have supported me throughout my journey, and to line up in front of them at the South African GP is an incredible honour. I can’t wait to give it everything I’ve got.”

Image supplied

Local promoter Tony Feldman, director at Showtime Management, added: “South African motorsport has been waiting for this moment. Having Cameron Durow compete in the SX1 class at our home GP is not only a testament to his talent and dedication, but a huge moment for the sport in this country. Fans are going to witness something special, and we couldn’t be prouder to have a South African rider representing on the biggest stage.”

The World Supercross Championship looks forward to an unforgettable round in South Africa competition, fueled by world-class racing, massive fan energy, and the presence of a hometown hero. Tickets are available to purchase online and fans can also watch the action online.

Your chance to win

Stand a chance to win 1 set of 4 tickets to watch FIM World Supercross Championship on Sunday, 13 December 2025 at DHL Stadium, Cape Town.

The stage is set for the ultimate global showdown as the FIM World Supercross Championship heads to Cape Town for the highly anticipated South African GP, where the 2025 world champions will be crowned.

Simply like, follow and share this post on Instagram by tagging us @bizcommunity.

The winner will be randomly selected and contacted directly.

Terms and conditions

1. Tickets are only valid for the specified date and performance time and may not be upgraded, exchanged for cash or for an alternate performance.

2. The prize comprises of four show tickets only. No meet and greet.

3. Prize winners are responsible for their own transport arrangements.

4. We are unable to assist with additional tickets

5. Lost tickets/vouchers will not be replaced.

6. Tickets are NOT transferable.

7. Tickets will be emailed to the prize winners

8. Each person, irrespective of age must have a show ticket.

9. By entering this competition the prize winner accepts the terms and conditions.