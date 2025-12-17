South Africa
    Father, friend, icon: South Africa pays tribute to the late DJ Warras

    Tributes have continued to pour in from across South Africa’s creative, media and political sectors following the killing of Warrick Robert Stock, widely known as DJ Warras, whose death has sent shockwaves through the country’s cultural community.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    17 Dec 2025
    17 Dec 2025
    DJ Warras speaking on The Shady Podcast. Source: Supplied.
    DJ Warras speaking on The Shady Podcast. Source: Supplied.

    DJ Warras was shot and killed in broad daylight in Johannesburg’s central business district on 16 December 2025. Police reported that multiple suspects approached him near the Carlton Centre before opening fire. Eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage indicate that at least one of the assailants fired directly at him before fleeing the scene, with others reportedly acting as lookouts. Authorities have recovered evidence from the scene and are pursuing all leads in an active investigation.

    According to eNCA, DJ Warras had obtained multiple protection orders prior to his death.

    Tragic loss

    The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, together with Deputy Minister Peace Mabe, led official condolences, extending “profound sympathies” to DJ Warras’s family, friends and loved ones, and to the many South Africans mourning what they described as a tragic and devastating loss.

    MultiChoice and Mzansi Magic, where he most recently hosted the reality series Ngicel’iVisa, described him as a charismatic presenter and a warm, passionate individual whose presence resonated both on and off screen.

    Talented storyteller

    M-Net’s director of local entertainment channels, Shirley Adonisi said: “DJ Warras was more than a face of a reality series. He was a talented storyteller, a passionate music lover and a warm soul who brought joy and energy to every moment on screen. His dedication to creativity left an indelible mark on our channels,” she said.

    “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his friends, family and all who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

    While DJ Warras was widely known for his confident on-air presence and sharp social commentary, those closest to him have emphasised that behind the public persona was a caring father, friend and collaborator whose impact extended far beyond the spotlight.

    Johannesburg, 5FM, YFM, murdered, CBD, Mzansi Magic, DJ
    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at marketingnews@bizcommunity.com
