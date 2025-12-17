South Africa
Finance Section
    #BestofBiz 2025: Finance

    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2025 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news.
    17 Dec 2025
    17 Dec 2025
    #BestofBiz 2025: Finance

    Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Finance & Insurance site over the past year below.

    Most-read stories

    1Source: Reuters.Rand collapses to new depths against pound   07 Apr 2025
    2Source: SANews.gov.zaReserve Bank halts Sassa card switch, sparking concern among grant recipients   17 Apr 2025
    3Source:After 23 years, FSCA introduces groundbreaking changes for pension funds - Nicolette van Vuuren and Megan Wilkinson   11 Aug 2025
    4Source:Think you’ll retire at 65? 80 is SA’s real retirement age   28 Jan 2025
    5A decade of excellence: Reflecting on Aluma Capital’s journeyA decade of excellence: Reflecting on Aluma Capital’s journey - Aluma Capital   18 Feb 2025
    6Private credit and tomorrow’s wealth: Earning returns while powering South Africa’s growthPrivate credit and tomorrow’s wealth: Earning returns while powering South Africa’s growth - Aluma Capital   16 Apr 2025
    7Source: Coface.Moody's upgrade boosts Cape Town's credit rating close to South Africa’s sovereign level   14 May 2025
    8How Aluma Capital is opening private equity and global wealth to more South AfricansHow Aluma Capital is opening private equity and global wealth to more South Africans - Aluma Capital   18 Jul 2025
    9Source: Reuters.Did a leak lead to the fall of Absa’s CEO? Probe reveals serious internal breach   20 May 2025
    10Source: CFO South Africa. SA Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana.Resolution in sight for South Africa's budget crisis, says GNU   31 Mar 2025
    11Source: Supplied.Discovery's financial results reveal a 34% surge in earnings, showcasing global growth   04 Mar 2025
    12Source: Source: Donald J. Trump/Facebook.Trump's trade war: US slaps 30% tariff on South African imports - Katja Hamilton   03 Apr 2025
    13Saica Chairman’s Awards set the standard of excellenceSaica Chairman’s Awards set the standard of excellence - SAICA   13 Nov 2025
    14Source: Supplied.New horizons for Absa Business Banking and Network International   15 Aug 2025
    15Source: Supplied.Market sell-off: Investors reassess AI after DeepSeek disruption - Paddy Flood   29 Jan 2025

    Most-read contributors

    1Privesan NaidooPrivesan Naidoo
    2Brina BiggsBrina Biggs
    3Anton KeetAnton Keet
    4Zihaad IsrafilZihaad Israfil
    5Marc AshtonMarc Ashton
    6Ben AprilBen April
    7Jeff RyanJeff Ryan
    8Mike van der WesthuizenMike van der Westhuizen
    9Andre CilliersAndre Cilliers

    Most-viewed Press Offices

    1Aluma Capital
    2SAICA
    3OnPoint PR
    4Tax Debt Compliance
    5AICPA & CIMA
    6Cox Yeats

    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture,Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Marketing & Media, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.

    Read more: Bizcommunity, #BestofBiz, best of Biz, BestofBiz 2025, #BestofBiz2025, Bizcommunity top stories, most read content
