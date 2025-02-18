A decade of excellence: Reflecting on Aluma Capital’s journey

From vision to growth

Founded in 2015, Aluma Capital (Pty) Ltd began as a boutique financial services provider and has since grown into a diversified alternative multi-asset product manager. Our focus has remained on delivering consistent, above-market returns while maintaining a strong commitment to client service. Through resilience, innovation, and a client-centric approach, we continue to evolve in an ever-changing industry.

A commitment to responsible wealth management

At Aluma Capital, safeguarding and managing client wealth is at the core of what we do. We operate with transparency, adhere to strict compliance standards, and uphold ethical practices to build lasting relationships based on trust. As an authorised financial services provider, we work within the regulatory framework set by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and are an active member of the Financial Intermediaries Association of Southern Africa (FIA).

Tailored financial strategies

Our approach to financial management is designed to address the unique needs of individuals, family trusts, and businesses. We offer a range of financial investments tailored to specific risk profiles and capital protection requirements.

Adapting to change through innovation

In 2020, during a period of global uncertainty, we introduced the USD Offshore Global Note programme to offer our clients risk-controlled exposure to global markets. Focusing on the future, and the ever-increasing adoption of digital financial solutions, we expanded our licence to include Automated Advice License, reflecting our commitment to improving accessibility and efficiency in self-led investment planning.

Strong leadership and transparent practices

Aluma Capital’s leadership team continues to guide the organisation with a clear vision, helping clients navigate the complexities of today’s financial markets. We prioritise transparency in our client interactions and have mechanisms in place to ensure continuous service improvement.

Our bespoke investment solutions

At Aluma Capital, we take pride in offering expertly designed investment solutions that are tailored to meet the unique financial aspirations and goals of our clients. Our bespoke investment offerings combine risk management, capital protection, and exceptional returns, ensuring a comprehensive approach to wealth management.

Private equity funds

Our private equity funds are specifically designed to provide investors with exposure to high-growth or income generating opportunities, with performance rate targets above market expectations.

Fixed return alternative investments

The fixed return alternative investments offered by Aluma Capital offer capital protection of your initial investment at maturity, and are intended for investors who want stable, set performance.

Offshore Global Note Programme

For those seeking global exposure, Aluma’s Offshore Global Note programme offers the opportunity to diversify into global markets thorugh risk controlled investments over a 5 year term.

Additional service offerings

In addition to our bespoke investments, Aluma Capital offers a range of services that address all aspects of your financial journey. Our Fiduciary and Estate Planning service ensures that your wealth is transferred to future generations with a comprehensive estate plan. We also provide tailored Short-Term Insurance solutions, customised to meet your unique needs and protect what matters most. For those interested in the convenience and accessibility of modern investing, our Digital Investing platform allows you to manage your investments online, offering an efficient and streamlined approach to wealth creation.

Our Life Insurance options provide financial security for your dependents, offering a lump sum payment in the event of your death. Additionally, our Pension and Provident Funds offer benefits designed to provide for you after retirement, securing your financial future.

Looking ahead

As we mark this milestone, our focus remains on delivering sound financial investment solutions and maintaining the high standards that define our work. With a discretionary fund management license and as a diversified alternative multi-asset product manager, we are positioned to provide a comprehensive range of financial services designed to support long-term financial stability. We appreciate the trust our clients have placed in us over the past decade and look forward to the opportunities and challenges ahead.



