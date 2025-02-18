Introducing SA's dynamic youth property platform

A hundred young entrepreneurs in the property business sector will now have access to education-, mentorship- and networking opportunities thanks to Sapin Youth, a new initiative launched by SA Property Investors Network this week.

Source: Pexels.

Aged 18 to 34 the members, who have been selected from a pool of 780 applicants, have been afforded a unique opportunity to build high-value property portfolios and create generational wealth.

The platform offers an array of youth property business programmes that include investment and property management theory but, more importantly, hands-on experience and networking opportunities that build real, future-ready entrepreneurs.

“Sapin Youth is an action-driven, highly immersive, hands-on programme tailored specifically for young people. Unlike traditional property education, we designed Sapin Youth to equip the next generation with real-world entrepreneurial skills that they can implement immediately.

"We combine online and in-person workshops, real-world business challenges and practical assignments that form needed skills in our members while building their property businesses."

Sapin Youth has provided a launchpad for the next generation of property entrepreneurs to thrive in this market through Sapin’s network of highly successful investors, experienced mentors, and heavyweight partners like Absa Home Loans and Cell C.

The 100 final applicants get access to:

In-person and online learning on how to start and run a business with practical, hands-on experience and guidance from Sapin mentors.

Real-world property opportunities that allow for the development of financial independence.

Practical business training and hands-on assignments.

Networking opportunities with investor elites.

Financial-literacy training.

Internships and job shadowing.

Information on how to make wise investment decisions that build long-term wealth.

Guidance on how to pitch for investment opportunities and structure deals like JV agreements.

Investment opportunities.

“With one of the highest global unemployment rates, it is clear that South Africa’s youth face an uncertain financial future. Many of our youth are hungry for success and possess the intelligence and drive to make a difference in their economic position but lack the know-how, tools and opportunities.

"We bridge the gap between their ambition and lack of access, to break into the property business market and become their own boss," Andrew Walker, chief executive officer of Sapin said.