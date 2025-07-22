Hope rekindled and confidence restored at Soweto school on Mandela Day

A Soweto school was a hive of activity on Mandela Day as teams of sponsors, volunteers and influencers worked tirelessly to make an impactful difference. It was part of the Adopt-a-School Foundation’s (a partner entity of Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation) annual Back to School for Mandela Day campaign.

Steven Lebere, Adopt-a-School Foundation CEO, stressed the critical need to improve the in-school experience of young learners, which was what the teams of volunteer workers spent the day doing.

As they transformed Hlakaniphani Primary School in Dlamini, Soweto, compassion, collaboration and the spirit of giving were top priorities for the nearly 300 volunteers who participated in a range of impactful, hands-on activities to improve conditions for educators and learners. Volunteers included media personalities Penny Lebyane, KNaomi, Matshepo Sekgopi, Ayakha Ntunja, Tshepiso Jeme and Julius Kgole.

This year 13 companies united to turn Mandela’s dream of equitable education into reality as they donated time and resources, committing to support initiatives to improve school infrastructure.

Mmabatho Maboya, a board member of Adopt-a-School Foundation thanked the sponsors who had “brought so much joy to the learners on Mandela Day”. She said: “We are very grateful to Tamela Holdings, Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, Thrive, ROMH, Cell C, Lesedi Power, Edge & Co and Matthew and Nicole for their willingness to help. And, School-Days, Shenzhen International Chamber of Commerce, Colgate, Krispy Kreme and Vaal Aqua, all contributed to activities that helped restore hope and promote holistic child development at Hlakaniphani Primary.”

There was much needed at the school, including extending and restocking the library, renovating the Grade R building, refurbishing the sick bay and outdoor play areas and a new multi-purpose sports court.

Mmabatho said: “Thanks to the generosity of long-term partners like AngloGold Ashanti and Shoprite Foundation, we can deliver lasting, tangible change.”

AngloGold Ashanti representative, AngloGold Ashanti vice president Group Community Relations, Tumelo Shakwane said: “As meaningful Mandela Day was, watching the sheer joy in the faces of the children was what was truly worth it. How fortunate we are to be able to help.”

There were snacks and feeding scheme kitchen supplies generously provided by Shoprite, who also hosted Robo Day at the school for all learners. Their partner Colgate delivered an oral hygiene message. Premier Optical tested eyes and donated spectacles; there were educational games from School-Days, and the planting of a vegetable garden to support the school’s feeding programme.

The school renovations included painting of a Grade R facility, sick bay, Intermediate play area, classrooms and combination court. The school also benefited from the extension of the library and a new hopscotch area alongside a walkway.

Lebere said: “This restorative initiative, undertaken so willingly by those who helped, gives our children, who may never have had these opportunities, a real chance to thrive, to dream, and to become the future leaders our country so desperately needs.”

Managing trustee of the Shoprite Foundation, Maude Modise, said that July 18th had been meaningful and fun. “In this digital age, coding and robotics are no longer luxuries, they are necessities. That is why it is critical to introduce these skills to learners. Through this collaboration and playful learning activities, STEM subjects came to life, sparking early curiosity in these important fields.”

Ayakha Ntunja, best known as Qhawe on Inimba and a rising star in the entertainment industry, shared her heartfelt experience: “It was inspiring and humbling to witness so many people coming together to improve the conditions at Hlakaniphani Primary School. Sharing knowledge and spending quality time with the learners was priceless.”

She was joined by fellow Inimba cast member Tsepiso Jeme, who plays Likamva, and reflected on the day with warmth: “The experience was deeply nostalgic. It reminded us of our own school days as we encouraged and motivated the learners.”

The ideals that Nelson Mandela dedicated his life to saw the rekindling of hope even as confidence was restored and opportunity unlocked at Hlakaniphani.

At the end of a successful Back to School for Mandela Day initiative, everyone left feeling that something good had happened, that much had been achieved to fulfil Madiba’s long cherished ‘better education for all’ dream.

Adopt-a-School Statistics:

Since inception, well over a billion rand has been invested.



Schools Adopted: 665



Learners reached: 1,662,305



Educators developed: 34,085



Facilities constructed: 809



Jobs created: 16,207



SMMEs: 2,610



Learners benefitting from visual support: 109,640



Spectacles provided: 5,370



Learners benefitting from Health and Sanitation projects: 22,777



Learners participating in awareness campaigns: 11,172

About Adopt-a-School Foundation:

Adopt-a-School Foundation (AAS) is an entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation (CRF) and was officially established in 2002. The Foundation is a registered Section 21 company with PBO status and has an Independent Board of Directors. The 2020 Top Empowerment Award Winner, Adopt-a-School Foundation, works with various stakeholders, including the District, Provincial and National Departments of Basic Education, corporate donors, multiple service providers and best practice NGOs. The Foundation implements Whole School Development, a holistic model to improve schools' academic, infrastructural, social, and security environments. There are currently 665 schools under the Adopt-a-School Foundation’s adoption programme. The Foundation works in all nine South Africa, Lesotho, and Mozambique provinces. Visit the Foundation’s website at www.adoptaschool.org.za.



