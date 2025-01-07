A step towards a brighter future: School shoes donated to learners at Lot Phalatse Primary School

Hope, dignity, and opportunity arrived in the form of brand-new school shoes for 60 learners of Lot Phalatse Primary School on Wednesday last week, an essential yet often overlooked tool for a child’s educational journey.

The event was marked by a warm and spirited welcome from the School Governing Body (SGB) chairperson, Mr Molik who expressed the school community’s gratitude for this wonderful donation.

School principal, Mr Marema, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the far-reaching impact of the initiative. “This donation is more than just a pair of shoes, it is an investment in the confidence, self-worth, and future of our learners. It allows them to step into their education with dignity and a renewed sense of purpose,” he said.

The Adopt-a-School Foundation partnered with Sourcefin, an alternative funding provider for South African SMMEs, to deliver on this initiative and drive tangible change in the lives of young learners. By providing something as fundamental as proper footwear, Sourcefin and the Adopt-a-School Foundation are ensuring that these children’s potential is not limited by circumstances beyond their control.

The Adopt-a-School Foundation, a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, is dedicated to improving the quality of education in disadvantaged schools across South Africa through its Whole School Development (WSD) programme. This holistic approach addresses infrastructure development, curriculum support, social welfare, and leadership advancement to create sustainable learning environments.

Lot Phalatse Primary School has been a beneficiary of the WSD programme, receiving essential infrastructural support and academic interventions aimed at enhancing learner performance. Through various initiatives, including the provision of educational resources and improved school facilities, the foundation has played a pivotal role in uplifting the school and its learners.

This handover is a reminder that small acts of kindness have the power to transform lives. As these learners walk into their classrooms with their new shoes, they carry with them a message of hope and possibility – one step closer to a future filled with promise.

Together, we can continue making a lasting impact, one school, one learner, and one step at a time.

Adopt-a-School statistics

Since inception, well over a billion rand has been invested.



Schools Adopted: 665



Learners reached: 1,662,305



Educators developed: 34,085



Facilities constructed: 809



Jobs created: 16,207



SMMEs: 2,610



Learners benefitting from visual support: 109 640



Spectacles provided: 5,370



Learners benefitting from Health and Sanitation projects: 22,777



Learners participating in awareness campaigns: 11,172

About Adopt-a-School Foundation

Adopt-a-School Foundation (AAS) is an entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation (CRF) and was officially established in 2002. The Foundation is a registered Section 21 company with PBO status and has an Independent Board of Directors. The 2020 Top Empowerment Award Winner, Adopt-a-School Foundation, works with various stakeholders, including the District, Provincial and National Departments of Basic Education, corporate donors, multiple service providers and best practice NGOs.

The Foundation implements Whole School Development, a holistic model to improve schools' academic, infrastructural, social, and security environments. There are currently 679 schools under the Adopt-a-School Foundation’s adoption programme. The Foundation works across all nine provinces of South Africa, including Lesotho and Mozambique. Visit the Foundation’s website at www.adoptaschool.org.za. Email az.oc.loohcsatpoda@sbocajz or call 011 592 6580.

About Sourcefin

Sourcefin is a South African alternative finance provider and fintech dedicated to quick and easy funding solutions for small to medium enterprises (SMMEs). Founded in 2020, the company offers purchase order funding and invoice discounting, as well as a full suite of services that enable SMMEs to deliver to their clients and grow their businesses.

Sourcefin’s future-focused approach prioritises the potential and opportunities of SMMEs rather than their financial history. As a committed growth partner, Sourcefin’s ambition is to enable SMMEs to grow and flourish without the constraints of limited cash flow.

Through strategic partnerships in the public and private sectors, and funding made available by Sourcefin, over 1,000 SMMEs have been empowered to deliver business solutions nationwide.

Having already deployed more than R1.8bn in funding, Sourcefin continues to deliver on its promise: enabling growth for South African SMMEs through open-minded funding and business support.



