WomensMonth: Yoliswa Dlamini on resilience, leadership, and shaping the future of forestry

From operating farm machinery as a child in rural Melmoth to leading silviculture operations at a national level, Yoliswa Dlamini has carved out a career rooted in purpose.

Yoliswa Dlamini, Silviculture Forester, Sappi

As a silviculture forester at Sappi with 15 years of experience, she blends technical expertise with emotional intelligence — challenging stereotypes, nurturing teams, and proving that soft-spoken leadership can be powerfully effective.

In this Women’s Month Q&A, she reflects on her father’s influence, breaking barriers in a male-dominated sector, and how perseverance, passion, and purpose continue to guide her journey — on and off the plantation.

You’ve said that forestry chose you. Can you tell us more about how your upbringing in Melmoth and your father’s influence shaped your early connection to the industry?

My father’s influence played a significant role in shaping my early connection to the forestry industry.

He involved me in all aspects of the farm operations from a young age. My weekends were spent working alongside him—assisting with planning, watering seedlings at the nursery every morning and afternoon, and occasionally doing paperwork. However, most of my time was spent in the field, and it was through these hands-on experiences that I developed a deep and lasting connection to the industry.

As a woman in a physically demanding and male-dominated sector, what were some of the biggest challenges you faced stepping into leadership - and how did you navigate them?

My biggest challenge was being soft-spoken and having a gentle management style in an environment where people were more accustomed to passive-aggressive leadership.

This often made it difficult for my voice to be heard or my points to be taken seriously, and I found myself constantly relying on others to stand up for me to get my message across. Despite this, the physical demands of the job were never an issue—thanks to the guidance of strong mentors and my ability to delegate effectively.

You’ve achieved several professional milestones, including managing disaster fires and achieving zero Lost Time Injuries. Which achievement stands out most to you, and why?

My biggest achievement thus far has been consistently scoring above 96% on all audits, which directly contributed to our district receiving the prestigious Elite District Award. This recognition reflects not only my commitment to excellence but also the collective effort and high standards being constantly maintained.

What motivates you to keep growing - professionally and personally - and what role has continuous learning played in your journey?

My growth is driven by a variety of factors, including personal fulfilment, career advancement, and the desire to contribute meaningfully to society.

This journey of continuous learning is mainly fueled by a commitment to self-improvement, a clear sense of purpose, by empowers me to navigate change with confidence while building resilience and maintaining a sense of purpose in both personal and professional life.

In your view, how has the forestry sector evolved in terms of supporting and recognising women in leadership roles?

Women are increasingly active and successful in the forestry industry, breaking traditional gender barriers and contributing to a more diverse and sustainable sector.

This shift is not only visible among professional Foresters but also in the growing number of female Supervisors on the ground. For example, at Shafton, we have eight operational teams, five of which are led by women, a clear reflection of progress in gender representation and leadership.

You speak about uplifting others and creating opportunities for the next generation. What practical advice would you give to young women looking to enter the forestry or broader agricultural sector?

Be patient with yourself!

Take the time to learn and stay true to your own management style, while also being open to adopting and learning from others. Don’t take constructive criticism personally; it’s there to help you grow. Most importantly, remain flexible and adaptable in all situations.

What does Women’s Month mean to you, and how can industries like forestry and agriculture create more inclusive environments for women to thrive?

To me, Women’s Month is a time to honour the strength and resilience of South African women, while also confronting the ongoing challenges related to gender equality and oppression.

Companies should take deliberate steps to address unconscious bias, promote flexible work arrangements, and implement clear, transparent policies. Foster a culture of respect, inclusion, and support. These initiatives must be thoughtfully tailored to address the unique challenges women face throughout their careers.