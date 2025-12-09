Beyond the books: 5 skills to ease the transition to university

While academic excellence in the matric exams will go a long way toward increasing access to university, certain practical skills will ensure the transition from high school to higher education (or the working world) is a less overwhelming and more satisfying experience.

Finishing matric is an exciting milestone, but stepping into university or the world of work brings a new set of expectations. Many young people discover that academic achievement alone doesn’t guarantee a smooth transition. Practical skills matter and developing them early can make the journey less overwhelming and far more rewarding.

Xoe Mfokazi, head of Operations at TransUnion GCC Africa explains it simply: “Young people entering university or workplace programmes benefit enormously from a stronger skills foundation. The earlier they build these habits, the more confidently they navigate new environments and responsibilities.”

Below are five essential skills that can give matriculants a valuable head start.

1. Digital fluency

Technology is woven into everything from university coursework to everyday workplace communication. Being digitally fluent means understanding how to use online tools, manage information safely, and adapt to new platforms quickly. This isn’t about becoming an expert; it’s about being comfortable learning and working in digital spaces.

2. Critical thinking and problem-solving

University life requires more independent thinking than high school. Students often face situations where they must analyse information, make decisions, or find solutions without step-by-step guidance. Developing critical thinking skills early helps young people manage academic pressure, peer pressure and real-life challenges with more clarity and confidence.

3. Communication skills

Clear communication can make academic work easier and team projects more successful. Whether it’s writing an email, preparing a presentation, or listening actively during group discussions, strong communication skills help students collaborate better and express themselves effectively.

4. Financial literacy

Many young people enter university without understanding how to manage money and quickly feel the consequences. Basic financial literacy, including budgeting, saving, and understanding credit, is essential for independence. These skills help matriculants avoid common pitfalls and make responsible decisions as they navigate their first taste of financial freedom.

5. Adaptability and a growth mindset

University brings change: new routines, diverse social interactions, and unfamiliar academic expectations. Being adaptable, open to learning, willing to try new approaches, and able to adjust when things don’t go as planned helps students stay resilient. A growth mindset turns challenges into opportunities rather than setbacks.

Mfokazi notes: “We see young people thrive when they believe they can learn through effort and support. Whether they come through university or a learnership, the mindset they bring shapes their future more than the path they choose.”

A closer look at learnerships

While university remains the most common next step after matric, learnerships are becoming an increasingly valuable pathway for young people who want to gain both education and experience at the same time.

Learnerships combine classroom-based learning with practical workplace exposure. Participants work towards a recognised qualification while earning a stipend, building real skills, and learning directly from professionals in the field. This structure is especially helpful for students who prefer applied, hands-on learning over purely academic study.

For many matriculants, learnerships offer:

A chance to explore career paths before committing to long-term study



A bridge into industries where practical experience matters as much as formal education



Support and mentorship while adjusting to a professional environment



A strong foundation for future employment or further study

“Learnerships can be particularly empowering for young people who are still figuring out their direction or who want a more financially sustainable start to their career journey,” concludes Mfokazi.