Beyond qualifications: 5 lessons for first-time job seekers

According to Statistics South Africa, youth unemployment remains one of the country’s most pressing challenges, with nearly one in two young South Africans unemployed and graduate unemployment continuing to rise. This points to a gap that goes beyond education alone: a gap in workplace readiness.

More than 20 years ago, I began my career as a learner in a contact centre. Today, I am head of operations at TransUnion Global Capability Centre (GCC) Africa. While the world of work has evolved significantly since then, one thing has remained constant: qualifications may open the door, but workplace readiness determines whether you succeed once you step through it.

Many young people today are doing everything they have been told to do, finishing school, pursuing further education and actively applying for jobs. Yet breaking into the workplace remains a challenge.

As we mark the end of Youth Month, it is worth asking: what does it really take to succeed in today’s workplace?

Here are five workplace lessons I believe every young person should understand before entering the world of work.

1. Your first job isn’t your dream job – and that’s ok

One of the biggest misconceptions is that your first job needs to be perfect. Most careers don’t start where they ultimately end.

Too often, opportunities are overlooked because they don't seem to align with long-term career goals. Contact centres are a good example. They are often viewed as temporary jobs rather than career-building opportunities. Yet these environments expose people to customers, technology, problem-solving, teamwork and global business operations.

Your first role should be about getting your foot in the door, building experience, developing a work ethic and opening future opportunities. Career paths are increasingly non-linear, and early roles often shape skills that become valuable later.

2. Soft skills are your career advantage

Employers are looking for more than technical knowledge. In my experience, some of the most valuable skills in the workplace are communication, resilience, emotional intelligence and problem-solving.

Can you communicate clearly? Can you collaborate with different types of people? Can you adapt when things don't go according to plan?

These are the capabilities that determine whether someone not only performs in a role, but grows within it.

Qualifications may open the door, but workplace skills are what help people build sustainable careers.

3. Experience builds confidence – and opportunity

One of the biggest barriers facing young people today is the expectation of experience before they have had the opportunity to gain it - a cycle that can be difficult to break. This is why workplace-based learning programmes such as learnerships, internships and graduate programmes remain so important.

Research constantly shows that these types of interventions significantly improve employability and long-term careers prospects.

South Africa’s growing Global Capability Centre (GCC) and business services sectors are uniquely positioned to provide exposure at scale, connecting young talent to global business environments. These programmes offer practical experience in real workplaces, helping individuals build not only technical capability, but confidence and professional identity.

For many young people, these opportunities become a critical bridge between education and employment.

4. Careers aren’t linear – they’re built over time

If someone had told me when I started as a learner that I would one day become head of operations in a global organisation, I probably would not have believed them.

Like many professionals, my career did not follow a straight line, and that is often where the greatest growth happens.

Along the way, I moved into different roles, developed new skills and discovered opportunities I did not even know existed when I started. Many professionals start in customer service and transition into areas like training, analytics, workforce management or leadership.

The modern workplace is changing rapidly, and careers are becoming more flexible. Instead of focusing only on job titles, it is far more valuable to build transferable skills that can move with you across roles, industries and opportunities.

5. A learning mindset will outlast any qualification

Technology, automation, and artificial intelligence are reshaping the way organisations operate and the skills they require. This means learning cannot stop once a qualification is completed.

The people who thrive in the future workplace are those who remain curious, adaptable and willing to keep learning.

Looking beyond the first opportunity

One of the biggest lessons I have learned throughout my career is that growth often comes from opportunities you did not originally plan for.

The workplace is changing; career paths are becoming less traditional and the skills that employers value are evolving. Yet the fundamentals remain the same: show up, stay curious, keep learning and be willing to take opportunities that help you build experience.

Success rarely begins with the perfect job, it begins with the opportunity you choose to take.

The future workforce will not be defined only by qualifications. It will be shaped by people who are willing to learn, adapt, build experience and keep moving forward.

Sometimes the most important step in a career is simply saying yes to the opportunity that gets you started.