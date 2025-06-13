HR Career Advice
    16 tips for young career seekers and entrepreneurs this Youth Month

    As South Africa marks Youth Day on 16 June, we are reminded of the courage and resilience of the students of 1976, who rose against injustice and changed the course of our history. Youth Day is more than a remembrance; it is a powerful call to action. It urges today’s young people to shape their future with the same determination and boldness that inspired a nation nearly five decades ago.
    Yuneal PadayachyBy Yuneal Padayachy
    13 Jun 2025
    In today’s world, South African youth face unique challenges: unemployment, inequality, access to education and digital skills. However, they are also gifted with unmatched potential, creativity, and the energy to shape the economy and transform society. Whether entering the workforce or starting a business, young people must arm themselves with knowledge, skills and confidence.

    As we celebrate Youth Month, here are 16 practical tips from the BEE Chamber for youth navigating the modern business and employment landscape:

    For youth in the employment space

    1. Build a strong CV and Linkedin profile

    Your CV is your ticket to your first job interview. Keep it clear, short, and tailored. A professional LinkedIn profile also opens up networking and job opportunities.

    2. Learn digital skills

    From Microsoft Excel to data analytics and social media marketing, digital proficiency is essential in most jobs today. There are many online platforms that offer complimentary or affordable courses. There are numerous free tools available to enhance your skills, whether for learning about Excel spreadsheets or analysing reports, including AI tools such as ChatGPT and Grok which are being used by most businesses today.

    3. Prepare for interviews

    Research the company, practice common questions, and dress appropriately. First impressions matter.

    4. Stay curious and keep learning

    Employers value people who are proactive about personal growth. Read, attend webinars and workshops, and stay informed about industry trends.

    5. Be reliable and professional

    Show up on time, meet deadlines, and communicate clearly and respectfully. These soft skills often outweigh technical expertise.

    6. Seek mentorship

    Find someone in your field who can guide and challenge you. Many professionals are willing to help if you just ask.

    7. Understand workplace culture

    Learn how to engage in diverse environments, manage conflict respectfully, and navigate office dynamics with maturity.

    8. Know your rights as a worker

    Familiarise yourself with South African labour laws. Understanding your rights can protect you from exploitation and empower you to stand tall.

    For youth in business and entrepreneurship

    9. Start small, start smart

    You do not need millions of rands to start. Begin with what you have, an idea, a skill, or a need in your community you can solve.

    10. Validate your business idea

    Research the market. Does your product or service solve a real problem? Test it before investing too much.

    11. Create a business plan

    Even a simple plan helps you focus your vision, manage resources, and set goals. It is also crucial when approaching funders.

    12. Master basic financial literacy

    Understand budgeting, pricing, taxes, and record-keeping. Money mismanagement is one of the top reasons startups fail.

    13. Use complimentary and low-cost tools

    Complimentary tools can help you run your business professionally.

    14. Register your business

    Formalising your enterprise through The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) opens doors to funding, tenders, and credibility.

    15. Tap into youth funding and support

    There are a number of public and private sector organisations who offer funding, training, and incubation programmes for young entrepreneurs.

    16. Do not fear failure, learn from it

    Every mistake is a lesson. The best entrepreneurs fail forward. Keep going, keep growing.

    Why Youth Day still matters

    Youth Day is a solemn and powerful reminder of the role that young people have played, and will continue to play, in shaping South Africa’s democratic and economic future. The students of 1976 fought for access to quality education; today’s youth must fight for access to opportunity, dignity, and sustainable livelihoods.

    Youth Month is a time not only to celebrate our country’s young leaders but to invest in them. It is a time for businesses, government, and civil society to recommit to nurturing Young talent, building inclusive economies, and ensuring no Young person is left behind.

    To South Africa’s young people: you are not only the leaders of tomorrow, but you are also the leaders of today. Use your voice. Sharpen your skills. Take up space in boardrooms, businesses, and communities. The future of South Africa lies in your hands.

    This Youth Month, let us honour the past by investing in the present, and inspiring a brighter, more inclusive future.

    About Yuneal Padayachy

    Yuneal Padayachy is the Chief Support Officer at The BEE Chamber. Padayachy has over 14 years of experience in the B-BBEE and Transformation Environment of which over 11 Years has been in a Middle / Senior Management level. He holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Mancosa.
