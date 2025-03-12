Leruo Foundation launched to empower women and youth entrepreneurs

Connie Matlejoane, CEO of CRM Enterprise and a respected business leader in her community, has introduced the Leruo Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs, young business leaders, and branding experts in South Africa.

Connie Matlejoane, CEO of CRM Enterprise, launches Leruo Foundation. Image supplied

It seeks to break down barriers, provide mentorship, and create tangible opportunities to fuel the next generation of business success stories, with a specific focus on support for community-based entrepreneurs.

Despite the growing influence of women in business, South African female entrepreneurs continue to face systemic challenges, particularly in securing capital and resources.

It is reported that while only 38% of SMEs in the country are women-led, female entrepreneurship is rapidly growing, particularly in sectors like retail, technology, and social enterprise.

However, there remain a number of hurdles, limiting their potential for expansion.

“The reality is that women entrepreneurs don’t just need motivation; they need access to capital, networks, and knowledge that directly support their business growth,” says Matlejoane.

“I was lucky enough to receive support in joining multiple business programmes when I first started my business, CRM Enterprise, and I want to give back to my fellow entrepreneurs in opening up these doors and providing the support they need to access opportunities. This foundation is about creating a movement, where local business owners uplift each other, share resources and insights, and build sustainable success together."

At the same time, youth entrepreneurship is on the rise, as young South Africans turn to business ownership amid record-high unemployment rates. The foundation recognises the potential of these emerging entrepreneurs but also acknowledges their struggles in accessing mentorship, funding, and essential business knowledge.

“Many young entrepreneurs lack experience and business knowledge, struggle with access to capital, and are limited in their networking opportunities,” says Matlejoane.

“Youthpreneurs are the future of entrepreneurship and by supporting and empowering them, we can foster the next generation of business leaders, innovators and problem solvers who will reshape industries and create positive change in society.”

Unlike many large-scale initiatives, the Leruo Foundation takes a grassroots approach, working directly with aspiring entrepreneurs within their own communities.

By prioritising personalised mentorship and peer collaboration, the foundation ensures that business owners receive practical, hands-on support tailored to their specific needs.

The foundation’s first major event, the Youthpreneurs Summit, will take place on 16 June 2025, bringing together young business leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers to discuss innovation, inclusion, and the future of youth-driven enterprises in South Africa.

For more, go to leruofoundation.org