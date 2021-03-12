Women in business: The rise of female entrepreneurship through online marketplaces

Women make up over half the population, yet many face limited economic opportunities. Entrepreneurship can pave the way to financial independence, but barriers like funding, mentorship, and market access persist.

In South Africa, while early-stage entrepreneurship is more common among men, women are more likely to be solo-preneurs, with nearly 40% of SMEs owned by women, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) South Africa Report 2023/2024.

The power of online marketplaces

The rise of digital platforms is revolutionising entrepreneurship, making it easier than ever for women to start and grow businesses. Online marketplaces provide affordable access to tools, products, and supplies, enabling entrepreneurs to expand their ventures with minimal overhead.

For business owners looking to stretch every rand, an online marketplace offers high-quality products at affordable prices, making it an attractive option for entrepreneurs. The ability to compare prices, shop at flexible hours, and access a wide range of products has made e-commerce an essential tool for entrepreneurs.

Content creator Namolinah Robertson is one example of how digital platforms are driving entrepreneurial success.

Through her social media channels, she shares valuable business insights and resources, helping aspiring entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of starting a business.

Her widely followed Beauty Business Supplier List has become a go-to resource, connecting business owners with trusted suppliers.

By leveraging digital platforms and online marketplaces, women entrepreneurs are finding new ways to overcome barriers, build sustainable businesses, and reach their financial goals.

Shaping the future of female entrepreneurship

Women-led businesses have a unique advantage - they understand evolving consumer needs and drive innovation. However, many aspiring entrepreneurs face a common obstacle: not knowing where to start.

Online marketplaces bridge this gap by providing an accessible, affordable platform to source products and grow businesses efficiently.

The beauty of these platforms lies in the freedom they offer - allowing entrepreneurs to curate products that align with their vision, creativity, and values.