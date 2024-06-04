Female entrepreneurs graduate from WiT Accelerator Programme, 5 walk away with $10,000 seed funding

Fourteen female entrepreneurs have graduated fom the Women in Tech (WiT) Accelerator Programme, an initiative run by Standard Chartered South Africa in partnership with WomHub.

Image by Rodney Moloisi

This cohort marks the second group of entrepreneurs to graduate from the programme in South Africa, further advancing gender inclusivity in the local tech ecosystem.

Launched in August 2024, the 14-week programme selected 15 startups through a rigorous process to identify businesses with high-growth potential. Participants received practical training, mentorship from industry leaders, and opportunities to connect with investors and ecosystem partners.

The programme culminated in a pitch competition, where five winners were awarded $10,000 each in seed funding.

The winners of the Women in Tech Accelerator Programme showcased solutions across various industries.

Spenda, founded by Merishka Harilall, is transforming digital payments with its Scan-to-Pay voucher system, enabling secure and seamless cashless transactions.

Queen Ndlovu’s, QP Drone Tech is revolutionizing industries like agriculture, mining, and infrastructure with advanced drone technology, optimizing efficiency and data collection focused on preventative distaster management.

Smartee, led by Nivashnee Ramparsad, provides innovative asset management and protection solutions, including proximity location tracking and temperature monitoring for logistics and retail sectors.

Ukuhamba, founded by Sibongile Mongadi, is a pioneering healthcare manufacturing company that produces high-quality, customizable prosthetics and orthotics, integrating fashion into its designs to empower individuals with disabilities.

Tsholofelo Ramokoka’s startup, AddressDox, focuses on digital technology solutions that for address verification and enhance communication and efficiency between local governments, traditional administrations, and residents, driving innovation in public service delivery.

Sibongile Mongadi, founder of Ukuhamba, said: "I’ve greatly benefited from the financial support, mentorship, and business coaching provided. With our winnings, we’ll be able to grow our business, expand, and procure additional machinery. Currently, we have a limited capacity, but this support will enable us to increase our production by adding ten more machines. This expansion will boost our production and significantly increase our revenue."

The WiT Accelerator Programme is part of Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, the bank’s global initiative aimed at promoting economic inclusion for young people.

With funding from the Standard Chartered Foundation, the initiative supports women entrepreneurs through training, mentorship, catalytic funding, and access to a global network of industry leaders and financial institutions.

Speaking at the graduation event, Joyce Kibe, head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Kenya & Africa at Standard Chartered, said: “The Women in Tech Accelerator is more than just a programme; it’s a movement to drive inclusivity and innovation in STEM. These incredible entrepreneurs are breaking barriers and defying odds in industries traditionally dominated by men. We are proud to support them on their journeys, not just by providing financial resources, but by offering mentorship, connections to key stakeholders, and the tools needed to help them thrive. By investing in women-led businesses, we’re empowering individuals, strengthening economies, and creating a more sustainable future. Our commitment to these women is part of a larger vision to ensure that no one is left behind in the technological revolution.”