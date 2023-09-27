Nondumiso Zulu: Empowering women, elevating tech

Zulu’s fascination with technology began in her teenage years when she became the go-to person in her community for mobile phone troubleshooting. This early exposure to technology ignited a passion that would shape her career. “In high school, I loved playing around with mobile phones,” she recalls. “People would come to our home asking for help, and I realised I had a natural talent for technology.” This natural aptitude led her to pursue a degree in computer science, setting the stage for her future in the tech industry.

After completing her degree, Zulu began her career as an IT lecturer. Despite the challenges of teaching complex concepts, she found the experience rewarding and insightful. Her career took a significant turn during a graduate programme where she was introduced to various tech teams and development processes. “Being exposed to different tech teams made me realise just how capable I was,” she says. This revelation spurred her to found EWIT, driven by a desire to make a tangible impact in the tech world.

Under Zulu’s leadership, EWIT has established itself as a software testing and quality assurance leader. The company offers a range of services designed to ensure that software is functional, efficient, and reliable. Zulu’s commitment to quality is reflected in EWIT’s approach. “At EWIT, quality is not an afterthought but a core part of the process from start to finish,” she explains. “We engage from the initial concept of mobile, web, or desktop applications, guiding the process through every phase, from design to implementation, to ensure all standards are met.” This dedication to quality and innovation is driven by Zulu’s desire to make a lasting impact on the tech industry.

A significant challenge EWIT faced was addressing the gender imbalance in tech. With a limited pool of skilled female candidates, maintaining a diverse workforce was challenging. To overcome this, EWIT implemented a comprehensive training programme to equip women with the necessary skills to thrive in the tech industry. “We’ve also made a conscious effort to maintain a predominantly female workforce,” Zulu says. “Women make up 80% of our team, and we provide them with ample opportunities for growth and development.” The partnership with the Innovator Trust has been instrumental in EWIT’s success.

Zulu appreciates Innovator Trust’s pragmatic support and tailored resources. “The Innovator Trust’s approach is unique,” she notes. “Their support is practical and aligned with my needs as a business owner. They understand that balancing business and personal life is crucial.” The Innovator Trust’s conferences, events, and networking sessions have provided Zulu with what she describes as 'crucial business relationships and strategic opportunities'. Navigating the tech industry as a woman presents its own set of challenges.

Zulu’s leadership style defies traditional expectations, as she leads with empathy and kindness rather than adopting aggressive behaviours. “I’ve learned that staying true to who I have been key to success,” she says. “You can lead with empathy and still achieve great results.” This approach has influenced the culture at EWIT and shaped Zulu’s broader vision for the company.

Zulu envisions EWIT expanding into a multi-branch organisation with a strong female workforce. “I see EWIT growing into a company with close to 100 employees and branches across the country,” she says. Her vision includes developing AI-driven solutions to address unique challenges in South Africa. “My inspiration comes from strong women like my grandmother,” she adds. “I want EWIT to honour their legacy by contributing to the betterment of our communities.”

As EWIT continues to innovate and expand, Zulu remains a powerful example of how leadership, driven by a commitment to uplift others, can transform industries and lives. Her dedication to quality and empowerment sets new standards in the tech industry and creates opportunities for future generations of women in technology.

For more information on Exceptional Women in Tech (EWIT), visit their website: www.ewitgroup.co.za

About Innovator Trust

The Innovator Trust was created to support the growth of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa. Through our programmes, we support and nurture the growth of SMMEs by facilitating training that develops their skills as business owners, and providing necessary resources and mentorship, ensuring they become sustainable businesses contributing meaningfully to the ICT sector and the country’s economy.



