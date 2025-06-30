Spotting opportunity in the backyard: Aubrey Maluleke’s Youth Entrepreneurship journey

What if the key to unlocking the future of young people wasn’t just a job, but the confidence and skills to shape their own path? Innovator Trust’s Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP) is doing exactly that.

Youth unemployment remains critically high, but the Innovator Trust’s Youth Entrepreneurship Programme is demonstrating that real change comes through targeted opportunity, guided mentorship and practical experience. Focused on entrepreneurship, skills development and internships, YEP is equipping South Africa’s youth to take responsibility for their futures.

Aubrey Maluleke

Meet Aubrey Maluleke. As he reflects on his entrepreneurial journey, he doesn't start with a business pitch or revenue figure. He starts with home. In a small village in Limpopo, far from the resources and networks many entrepreneurs take for granted, Maluleke first encountered the idea that business could be a force for change.

"I was inspired by a local role model, Masingata Nkuna," he says.

That early spark and a school background in commercial subjects planted the seed. Before joining the Innovator Trust, Maluleke faced numerous challenges. He had the passion but lacked the knowledge to know where to start. He struggled with basic financial planning, didn't know how to separate income from costs, and haphazardly managed business operations. It was during a Vodacom Academy IT support programme in 2021 that Maluleke received a WhatsApp message about the Innovator Trust’s YEP. He saw an opportunity to sharpen his skills, be strategic, and get his business idea off the ground. "I had the passion but needed the knowledge to know where to start. That's why I applied.”

Through YEP, he was introduced to critical business disciplines. Everything from registering a company to writing a solid and impressive business plan. That compliance and business plan later helped him secure a grant from SEDFA to purchase machinery, which gave Rhulani RA a competitive edge.

“We get caught up comparing ourselves to others on social media, thinking we must start big. But that's not true. I began this business with a R4,000 stipend from the Innovator Trust. That's what I had, and I made it work."

Beyond funding or technical skills, mentorship stands out most for Maluleke. "The support I've received from the Innovator Trust has been life-changing. Running a business can be emotionally draining. Having mentors who guide you through the highs and lows has made all the difference. YEP's mentors unlocked something within me that I never knew I had."

One of the most significant shifts Maluleke experienced during the programme was his leadership style: "Before, I'd just go with the flow, but I realised I needed to be more intentional and that my team needed direction.” Innovator Trust creates meaningful opportunities for young people to connect with industry leaders, strengthen their professional networks, build confidence, lead with purpose, and enhance their prospects for securing business opportunities. Furthermore, it gives them the opportunity to sell their business ideas and in Maluleke’s own words “now I know how to pitch my value."

As an Innovator Trust YEP graduate, Maluleke is preparing to take his business even further. He's working on launching an e-commerce platform that will expand his customer base beyond the local market, scale and potentially increase revenue by up to 50%. Thanks to the YEP Stipends, the exposure to digital tools, and programming through the Innovator Trust he sees technology as the enabler and not a barrier.

Yet, for Maluleke, growth has never been just about numbers. It's about creating change. "It breaks my heart to see young people in my village with nothing to do. Some get into trouble, not because they want to, but because they feel stuck. I want to be an example to them. To show that even if you come from a rural area, you can build something real."

His advice to other aspiring entrepreneurs is simple and powerful: "Start small. Use what's in your hand." Graduating from YEP is not the end of Maluleke's journey; it's the start of a more deliberate, informed, and impactful chapter.

The true impact of the Innovator Trust lives in stories like Aubrey Maluleke’s, where a single opportunity becomes the foundation for a lifetime of leadership. By equipping young people to build real businesses rooted in purpose, Innovator Trust is shifting the trajectory of communities, one entrepreneur at a time. Yes, the work is about enterprise development; but it’s also about driving economic inclusion, creating employment and lighting the way for others to follow.

As Maluleke puts it: “I had a wish for a business. Now I have a business with direction, and the potential to last for years.” That legacy will ripple far beyond him.