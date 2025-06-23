Lessons in leadership and longevity: Michael Cyster’s growth journey with the Innovator Trust

Growing any business takes more than ambition; it requires guidance, structure and the right ecosystem. Essentially the Innovator Trust exists to grow black-owned ICT businesses through targeted mentorship and enterprise development. For Michael Cyster, that support accelerated his progress into scalable, long-term impact.

As founder of Elec Data, Cyster has always taken a hands-on approach, driven by technical curiosity, deliberate decision-making and a commitment to meaningful work. “Since college, I’ve always wanted to build something of my own. I loved taking things apart and putting them back together.” That curiosity turned into action.

With a small team and his mother’s borrowed bakkie, Elec Data began servicing contracts in the education sector. From day one, Cyster worked with intention. By 2014, Elec Data secured a major project that required greater operational capacity and stronger systems. Cyster responded with precision – adjusting tools, timelines, and his team to meet the scale of the work.

“Clients noticed we were organised. That first big win gave us momentum. I spent over a month planning before we touched a single site. I wanted the execution to match the preparation and that established trust with our clients.” That consistency led to growth. Today, Elec Data employs 36 team members and offers infrastructure, fibre and IT systems services.

A decade in, Cyster found himself at a crossroads. “It gets quieter as the business grows. I always wanted a partner to help carry the strategic load. The Innovator Trust , its facilitators and mentors, became that partner.” He joined the Innovator Trust’s Hatch Incubation Programme and later advanced into the Accelerator Programme, two commitments that sharpened his leadership and expanded his perspective.

“The mentorship grounded me,” he says. “It helped me anticipate challenges and make better-informed decisions. It’s the kind of partnership every founder needs.”

Group mentorship, think tanks, and focus sessions facilitated by the Innovator Trust created honest conversations among founders navigating similar realities.

Cyster also received technical support, funding for key tools, and practical mentorship. “ITAP gave us space to pause, assess and realign. It’s a wise hand on the shoulder as you walk forward more confidently. "Innovator Trust understands that sustainable growth doesn’t come from shortcuts. It comes from intention, structure, and being surrounded by people who understand that entrepreneurs don’t need handouts – they need a hand up, especially at pivotal moments.”

Through both programmes, Cyster redefined his view of leadership. "I used to handle every detail personally. Now, I focus on building capable leaders in the business. Clients value personal service, but my role has to evolve for Elec Data to grow."

He began to lean into calculated risks with greater confidence. "I'm quite risk-averse, but business comes with daily risk, and the Innovator Trust mentors and facilitators pushed me to think beyond the safe zone. They gave honest feedback, asked the tough questions, and supported the stretch.”

One key outcome has been a clear growth path: Elec Data is diversifying its key offerings and expanding into CCTV, IT hardware supply, and software support services that build on its strengths and respond to market demand. "We've added services with intention. The goal is not to do more for the sake of it but to offer what adds value in diversifying our offerings.

"I’m focused on sustainability. Like raising children, building a business is about planning for the future. Success means creating something that supports families, including the families of our team, but also laying the foundation for legacy, wealth creation, and opportunity that can outlast us and serve future generations.” That thinking extends to client relationships, too.

"People often focus on money first. I've learned that relationships drive everything. Strong partnerships create consistent work and shared wins. That's where growth lives." As someone who's built from the ground up, he encourages entrepreneurs to stay grounded and deliberate. "Count the pennies. Make the hard calls. Understand that growth cycles repeat, but when you have the right support and internalise the lessons, you start a cycle from experience rather than from scratch each time."

Considering the influence and impact of The Innovator Trust, Cyster’s Key takeaways include: the value of practical, experience-driven mentorship which helped Cyster achieve years’ worth of growth in just one. Being part of a community of entrepreneurs who’ve faced similar challenges sharpened his thinking and decision-making. The real value, he notes, lies in support from those who’ve walked the path.

Cyster's journey with the Innovator Trust proves that sustainable growth doesn't come from shortcuts but from consistency, showing up with intention and surrounding yourself with the right people.

For businesses seeking a programme that backs the person behind it – helping them lead with clarity, scale with purpose, and connect with a community that sharpens thinking and supports real growth – this is where momentum begins. This is where they belong.