Uber Assist expands accessibility for SA riders

    Uber South Africa has made changes to its Uber Assist service, introducing updates aimed at supporting riders with disabilities and seniors. Adjustments include driver training, a dedicated fleet to improve reliability, and pricing aligned with Uber Go, the platform’s most affordable option.
    22 Aug 2025
    Source: Suppliied
    Source: Suppliied

    Public transport accessibility remains a challenge in South Africa, particularly for people with visual, hearing, or physical impairments. Recent budget cuts have affected essential services, and Statistics South Africa reports a national disability prevalence of 15.7%.

    Many households led by individuals with disabilities have limited access to basic transport services, highlighting the need for inclusive alternatives.

    Uber Assist: Training and features

    The upgrade includes:

    • A national driver training programme available both in-person and online.
    • A dedicated fleet to support service reliability.
    • Features such as self-identification for service animals.

    Cassie Jaganyi, head of communications, sub-Saharan Africa, says: "Uber is dedicated to providing affordable and accessible transportation for everyone. We acknowledge the diverse needs of individuals with disabilities, and the enhancements to Uber Assist, coupled with our commitment to driver training, underscore Uber's dedication to addressing the needs of riders with disabilities."

    Uber is collaborating with Shonaquip, an organisation that supports children with disabilities and their families, to train over 1,200 drivers in disability awareness and rider support by October 2025.

    The training covers accredited modules on assistance protocols, service animal etiquette, and disability awareness, with mandatory annual refreshers to maintain standards.

    Accessibility in action

    Tarryn Tomlinson, founder of Able2Travel and LiveAble, has used Uber due to limited public transport accessibility. She says: "The Uber drivers are helpful in getting me in and out of the car, they are respectful in their approach, and I have never felt uncomfortable. It is wonderful to see Uber’s commitment to training more drivers to ensure that other riders have an experience as pleasant as mine has been."

    Assist trips are now priced at the Uber Go rate, aligning the service with the platform’s most affordable option. Uber also plans to maintain ongoing dialogue with stakeholders and Shonaquip to monitor service quality, ensuring responsiveness to riders’ needs.

