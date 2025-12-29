South Africa
Agriculture Forestry
    Global wood and paper trade rebounds slightly in 2024, reports FAO

    Global trade in wood and paper products rebounded slightly in 2024 after a 14% decline in 2023, according to Global Forest Products Facts and Figures 2024, released by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
    29 Dec 2025
    Source: ©Joerg Huettenhoelscher via 123RF

    Overall exports increased by $7 billion, or 1.4%, reaching $486 billion, surpassing pre-2021 levels. Exports of non-wood forest products also grew to $25bn, highlighting the forest sector’s economic significance.

    “Forests support millions of livelihoods worldwide, and the number is set to rise as forests offer more economic opportunities in a growing range of industries, including sustainable wood production,” said Qu Dongyu, FAO director-general.

    Production growth across major product categories

    The report shows modest production gains across most major product groups:

    Industrial roundwood: rose 2% to 1.96 billion cubic metres, though global trade fell 1% to 96 million cubic metres.

    Sawnwood: global production was nearly unchanged, with regional shifts – a 2% decline in North America, stability in Europe and Asia-Pacific, and a 2% increase in Latin America and the Caribbean. Trade remained stable.

    Wood-based panels: production grew 5% to 393 million cubic metres, with trade increasing 6% to 90 million cubic metres.

    Wood pulp and recovered paper: pulp production climbed 3% to 189 million tonnes; international trade rose 2% to 73 million tonnes. Recovered paper consumption increased 1% to 243 million tonnes globally.

    Wood pellets: production returned to 48 million tonnes in 2024, with 31 million tonnes entering global trade. Europe and North America remain the main producing regions, though Asia-Pacific’s share grew from 14% in 2020 to 22% in 2024.

    Regional trends highlight recovery

    The FAO notes that recovery patterns varied by region. Latin America and the Caribbean saw increases in sawnwood output, while Europe and the Asia-Pacific maintained stable production. China and South America, particularly Brazil, Chile, and Uruguay, contributed significantly to the global pulp supply, reflecting regional competitiveness.

    Outlook

    The FAO report signals cautious optimism for the forest products sector in 2024, with trade and production stabilising after the previous year’s downturn. Continued growth is expected to support livelihoods, sustainable production, and global supply chains.

