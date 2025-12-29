Tributes pour in for Gauteng's former Health MEC, Brian Hlongwa

The Gauteng Provincial Government has expressed heartfelt condolences after the passing of former Health MEC Brian Hlongwa, who died on Tuesday, 22 December 2025, following a short illness.

Source: Pexels.

His death has prompted tributes across the province, honouring his years of service and impact on Gauteng’s healthcare landscape.

He served as Gauteng's Member of the Executive Council for Health from March 2006 to May 2009 and was also a member of the African National Congress, and served multiple terms on the party's Provincial Executive Committee in the province.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of former MEC Hlongwa. He served the people of Gauteng with distinction, through different portfolios from his days in the City of Johannesburg to serving as an MEC. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of great loss,” said acting Premier Jacob Mamabolo in a statement.

Before his appointment as MEC for Health, Hlongwa was a member of the City of Johannesburg Mayoral Committee responsible for municipal services from 2000 to 2006. In addition, he was the party's Chief Whip in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature until October 2018.