    SkyBoma debuts as Namibia’s first elevated bush dining platform

    Namibia has unveiled the SkyBoma at Mokuti Etosha, an eight-metre-high bush dining platform. O&L Leisure, the developers, describe it as the world’s first of its kind, offering panoramic views of Etosha National Park and an elevated perspective of the Namibian bushveld.
    29 Dec 2025
    29 Dec 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Sven Thieme, Managing Director of O&L Leisure, said: "Every lodge has a boma. We wanted to build something no one else had, so we moved it up eight metres. From the SkyBoma, guests can now see the Etosha Pan. It’s the only structure of its kind in the world."

    The N$26m platform is designed for buffet-style dinners featuring local ingredients such as Namibian game meats, traditional flavours, and Mopane worms. Guests are guided on a ten-minute bushwalk led by members of the Hai//om community, stopping at a termite mound, a Marula tree, and at the base of the SkyBoma for traditional fire-making.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    "We’ve designed this experience to be a cultural journey. Everything from the architecture to the menu pays homage to Namibia’s landscape and traditions," Thieme said.

    The SkyBoma draws inspiration from local ecosystems: its base is modelled on termite hills, the canvas roof references the Omayova mushroom, and the walkway forms an infinity symbol.

    The launch coincides with renovations at Mokuti Etosha, including upgraded rooms, eight new junior suites under construction, and a Presidential Suite expected in April 2026.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Thieme said the SkyBoma adds a unique feature to Namibia’s safari tourism sector.

    "No other lodge or reserve in the world offers an elevated bush dining experience of this kind, visually dramatic, culturally immersive, and architecturally bold."

