Transform your global travel: Al Baraka’s Shari'ah compliant solution
The solution enables customers to hold and spend in six major international currencies by means of a single secure Visa card, supporting seamless travel, online shopping and international transactions.
“Vivere reflects our commitment to innovation that improves the everyday lives of our customers — locally and abroad," said Shabir Chohan, chief executive officer.
With an annual fee of just $10, Vivere offers secure access to foreign funds without the hassle associated with purchasing foreign-currency notes. Customers can manage international currency from the comfort of their home — sending, storing, and spending effortlessly.
“We built Vivere to deliver financial freedom across borders, without complexity and without compromising our ethical values," Sumeshion Chetty, GM: Information Technology said.
Vivere represents a major milestone in the bank’s strategic focus on digital convenience, customer-centricity, and Shariah-compliant banking innovation.
The product was successfully launched across Durban, Johannesburg, and Cape Town with interactive activations and live demonstrations.