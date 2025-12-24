South Africa
Finance Section
    Transform your global travel: Al Baraka’s Shari'ah compliant solution

    Al Baraka Bank has launched Vivere, a Shari’ah-compliant foreign currency account designed to empower South Africans to transact globally with ease.
    24 Dec 2025
    Source: Supplied.
    The solution enables customers to hold and spend in six major international currencies by means of a single secure Visa card, supporting seamless travel, online shopping and international transactions.

    “Vivere reflects our commitment to innovation that improves the everyday lives of our customers — locally and abroad," said Shabir Chohan, chief executive officer.

    With an annual fee of just $10, Vivere offers secure access to foreign funds without the hassle associated with purchasing foreign-currency notes. Customers can manage international currency from the comfort of their home — sending, storing, and spending effortlessly.

    “We built Vivere to deliver financial freedom across borders, without complexity and without compromising our ethical values," Sumeshion Chetty, GM: Information Technology said.

    Vivere represents a major milestone in the bank’s strategic focus on digital convenience, customer-centricity, and Shariah-compliant banking innovation.

    The product was successfully launched across Durban, Johannesburg, and Cape Town with interactive activations and live demonstrations.

