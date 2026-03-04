Trending
Visa survey reveals SA's rapidly evolving payment landscape
“While traditional payment methods continue to play an important role – with physical cards still regarded as the most preferred and convenient way to pay – South Africans are showing that trust and technology can go hand in hand, with consumers increasingly willing to adopt new payment solutions when they deliver both convenience and peace of mind,” says Lineshree Moodley, country manager at Visa South Africa.
Innovation meets ease and security
This confidence is reinforced by the widespread adoption of advanced payment security tools.
AI is becoming a mainstream shopping companion
South African shoppers are increasingly turning to AI to make shopping easier and more efficient, and they are signaling the importance of transparency as these tools become part of everyday life.
Trust and security at the core
Security remains a key concern for South Africans, but consumers are accepting the role they play in ensuring a safe payment experience.