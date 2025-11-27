3 ways e-tailers can improve checkout conversion

According to the latest FedEx 2025 E-Commerce Trends Report, 97% of US customers have abandoned an online purchase due to sheer inconvenience.

“This rising expectation has made cart abandonment a significant challenge for e-tailers, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” says Nelson Teixeira, managing director of operations for sub-Saharan Africa at FedEx.

“Africa has one of the highest rates of cart abandonment in the world – 85.15% - and businesses continue to struggle with this issue, as it directly impacts sales conversions, profitability, and marketing efficiency.”

In South Africa’s competitive e-commerce landscape, two key factors driving cart abandonment are inconvenient payment methods and long delivery waiting times.

South Africans expect e-commerce to be both simple and fast.

When they reach the checkout stage and encounter a complicated payment process or limited delivery options, they’re quick to abandon their purchase without hesitation.

During peak sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when browsing power is high but patience is low, these challenges are amplified.

Teixeira shares three strategies that South African e-tailers can use to reduce abandoned carts and turn casual browsers into loyal customers:

1. Simplify the checkout process

Beyond payment hurdles and delivery delays, shoppers often leave their carts behind when faced with a complicated checkout process. Requiring account creation, re-entering personal details, or navigating multiple pages can all contribute to drop-offs.

Streamlining the checkout process can have an immediate impact. Offer guest checkout, use auto-fill options, and keep the number of steps to a minimum. The fewer clicks it takes to pay, the lower your abandonment rate will be.

Mobile optimisation is critical, as more than 70% of South Africa’s online purchases occur via smartphones. If your site loads slowly or the payment interface isn’t mobile-friendly, you risk losing customers in seconds.

2. Offer flexible and convenient payment options

Even a smooth checkout can fail if customers cannot pay easily. To complicate matters further, payment preferences are fairly subjective, with some customers still preferring traditional payment methods, while others expect instant, secure digital options.

“This is why e-tailers need to provide a mix of payment method options – from credit and debit cards to mobile wallets and instant EFTs – to ensure every consumer can pay in their preferred way,” Teixeira advises.

Transparency also matters. Unexpected fees at checkout, such as hidden shipping costs or taxes, are one of the quickest ways to lose a sale. Businesses should clearly communicate total costs and delivery timelines before customers reach the payment stage.

3. Partner with a reliable delivery provider

Last, but definitely not least, poor delivery can undo the entire transaction. Long lead times, lack of tracking and missed deliveries all contribute to dissatisfaction, which will translate into a high cart abandonment rate.

“This is why a reliable delivery provider is a make or break for any e-tailer,” says Teixeira. “When customers know their parcels will arrive on time, they’re far more likely to complete their purchase.”

Various other tools should be used further enhance the customer experience, allowing businesses to provide flexible delivery options, real-time tracking, and added convenience that strengthens loyalty.

He adds that associating with an established logistics provider also enables SMEs to scale efficiently.

“With the right delivery network, small businesses can offer the same level of convenience and reliability as larger competitors. That builds trust, and trust drives repeat sales,” Teixeira concludes.