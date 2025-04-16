Happy Pay collabs with Peach Payments for zero-deposit BNPL solutions

Happy Pay, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform, has announced a new collaboration with Peach Payments, an African online payment gateway.

This partnership allows Peach Payments’ merchants to offer customers a seamless, flexible payment experience by integrating Happy Pay’s interest-free instalment options at checkout.

As a zero-deposit BNPL provider integrated with Peach Payments, Happy Pay eliminates upfront costs for shoppers while driving higher conversions and increased basket sizes for merchants.

“More importantly, Happy Pay is committed to responsible lending, using affordability-based approvals to ensure customers have access to 'zero-cost credit' - a model designed to provide financial flexibility without hidden fees or excessive debt,” says Wesley Billett, co-founder and CEO of Happy Pay.

As South African shoppers continue to seek smarter ways to manage their spending, businesses need to keep up with evolving payment trends. By teaming up with Peach Payments, Happy Pay is making it easier for merchants across industries to provide their customers with convenient, budget-friendly payment solutions that drive sales and customer loyalty.

Win-win for businesses and shoppers

Happy Pay joins a number of payment options available on Peach Payments’ platform, including pay by bank, cards, QR codes, vouchers, other BNPL solutions, and digital wallets.

“Our focus has always been on equipping businesses with the best payment solutions,” said Anine de Kock, head of partnerships at Peach Payments. “Bringing Happy Pay into our ecosystem means merchants can offer customers more purchasing power while boosting their own growth.”

Smarter, more accessible shopping

Happy Pay’s BNPL model helps customers break down their purchases into two manageable installments, without interest or hidden fees.

“Partnering with Peach Payments allows us to bring zero-deposit BNPL to more merchants, which helps businesses drive higher conversions and gives shoppers a smarter, more accessible way to pay,” says Billett.

“By integrating Happy Pay with Peach Payments, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to offer their customers a frictionless, flexible, and responsible way to pay,” he says. “We are also developing the first-ever BNPL performance advertising network, giving merchants a powerful new tool to connect with high-intent shoppers.”

Merchants can add Happy Pay to their websites checkouts through their existing Peach Payments merchant dashboard.