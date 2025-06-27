Peach Payments launches POS terminal, Digit Pro

Peach Payments has introduced its point of sale (POS) device, the Digit Pro, to South African mid-size and enterprise customers. Digit Pro is a portable terminal that facilitates multiple payment methods through a customisable checkout flow.

Rahul Jain, CEO of Peach Payments. Image supplied

Says Rahul Jain, CEO of Peach Payments, “While legacy POS terminals offer competitive pricing, they are limited to card payments. Transactions processed via Digit Pro are displayed alongside all the merchant’s other transactions on the Peach Payments dashboard, irrespective of payment method, even across Buy Now Pay Later options. To our knowledge the Digit Pro is the first POS device to do so in South Africa.”

The Worldwide Worx Online Retail Report 2024 underscores the proliferation of alternative payment methods, such as Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), to meet the evolving demands of consumers.

“BNPL options allow consumers to spend more online with greater confidence, but have not been available on POS devices until now,” Jain continues. “Merchants are increasingly demanding more payment flexibility, better business management through integrations, and streamlined operations. We wanted a single solution for our merchants, which is why we’re launching Digit Pro.”

The Digit Pro has been tested with enterprises that process more than R500k per month since late last year. The checkout flow on the device can be tailored to include the full sales process, from stock takes and rewards programmes to order management.

The Digit Pro is programmable with bespoke apps, and a library of plug-and-play apps is available. This allows merchants that have online and physical stores to have one payments partner and, therefore, only one integration process, which saves time and money.

“We want to offer merchants an experience catered to their specific needs so we’ve made an inventory management app, ideal for retail stores, coffee shops, restaurants, field sales, ticketing and events available. There is also a restaurant management app that co-ordinates front-of-house and back-of-house operations at restaurants and sports clubs. Another app helps insurers and funeral services with member and policy administration, automated collections and registration for premium payments,” says Jain.

Says Albertus Potgieter, managing director at iTickets, which tested the Digit Pro at concerts earlier this year, "iTickets can now offer customers a seamless way to pay with cards or digital wallets at the door. Integrating the inventory app on the device has made managing ticket stock effortless, allowing us to handle seating with ease. Plus, the omnichannel capabilities let us track both online and in-person ticket sales in real-time from our Peach Payments dashboard."

The Digit Pro can process a range of payment methods including Apple Pay, Payflex, RCS, 1Voucher, Capitec Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Float and Mobicred. More payment methods and apps will be added in due course.

It is currently available to South African merchants, and is planned to be available in Mauritius next year. Expansion to other regions depends on each country’s regulatory requirements.