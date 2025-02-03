Marketing & Media trends
#BizTrends2025: Special Effects Media’s Kelly Kaimowitz - Creating a lasting impact through influencer marketing
Social media platforms are constantly changing, and brands are adapting to meet the demands of increasingly perceptive consumers.
As such, influencer marketing continues to evolve at a rapid pace, cementing itself as a vital pillar of modern marketing strategies.
Looking ahead in 2025, influencer marketing is set to become more personalised, data-driven, and community-focused than ever.
Brands must prioritise authenticity, inclusivity, and purpose to remain relevant in an evolving digital landscape.
Top trends
Here are some of the top trends set to redefine influencer marketing in 2025 and beyond.
- The rise of social commerce
Social media has transitioned into a fully integrated sales channel.
Platforms like Instagram have revolutionised shopping with features such as Instagram Shops, enabling seamless product discovery and purchase without leaving the app.
This innovation offers an increasingly frictionless customer journey.
In South Africa, Instagram Shops have gained traction, empowering local businesses to create personalised digital storefronts.
Meta’s rollout has successfully mirrored global trends while integrating local payment solutions like Yoco, Snapscan, Peach Payments, and Flutterwave, allowing transactions in South African currency.
Influencers now tag products directly in posts, Stories, and Reels, enabling instant shopping experiences for users scrolling through their feeds.
Case Study Shein’s pop-up store in Johannesburg in August 2024
Global fashion retailer Shein opened a pop-up store in Johannesburg. By combining a physical retail experience with online shopping discounts, the event engaged customers and showcased Shein’s trendy offerings. Partnering with local influencers, the pre-opening campaign highlighted the power of blending offline and online strategies to drive brand awareness and boost sales.
- A shift towards ethical and sustainable marketing
Consumers are increasingly holding brands accountable for their environmental and social impact, and this expectation extends to influencer marketing.
In 2025, brands are expected to collaborate with influencers who align with their values, emphasising sustainability, diversity, ethical practices, and environmental responsibility.
Transparency in paid partnerships will remain a priority as audiences demand authentic and genuine endorsements, fostering trust and loyalty.
Case study Woolworths’ “Farming for the Future” Campaign:
Woolworths’ campaign, “This Apple Can Save the World. Farming for the Future,” emphasised sustainable agricultural practices and highlighted the company’s commitment to eco-friendly innovation. Recognised at the 2024 New Generation Awards, the campaign won Gold for Excellence in Content Marketing and Silver for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign, showcasing the effectiveness of eco-conscious and socially responsible marketing strategies.
- Emphasis on community and economic development
The era of chasing likes and follower counts is waning.
Instead, brands are fostering long-term partnerships with influencers who cultivate genuine, engaged communities.
Campaigns in 2025 will prioritise meaningful interactions, encouraging conversations and collaborations that build loyal brand advocates.
In South Africa, brands are dedicating larger portions of their marketing budgets to influencer collaborations.
Nearly 25% of brands are projected to allocate over 40% of their budgets to influencer campaigns, showcasing the sector’s critical role in driving consumer engagement and economic growth.
Additionally, the growing focus on micro and nano influencers reflects a shift towards relatable and impactful storytelling, especially in local markets.
- Advancements in metrics and KPIs
As influencer marketing matures, so does the sophistication of performance measurement.
In 2025, metrics such as conversion rates, customer lifetime value, and sentiment analysis will dominate.
Brands will demand greater transparency and accountability, leveraging advanced analytics tools to measure success effectively.
South African businesses are investing in analytics solutions like Meltwater to monitor campaigns, track social media performance, and analyse sentiment. These tools are essential for optimizing influencer strategies and achieving measurable outcomes.
Case study: MultiChoice Group using Meltwater’s social media intelligence suite
MultiChoice effectively managed a crisis while boosting subscriptions. By analysing tonality and tracking social conversations, the company gained insights into customer complaints and demands, allowing for more personalised content marketing and deeper audience connections.