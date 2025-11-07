Two suspects in AKA murder case to be extradited to South Africa

Two men accused of the murder of South African musician, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, Tebello "TIBZ" Motsoane, are expected to be extradited to South Africa on 11 November 2025.

Image source: Kindel Media from Pexels

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi has received the extradition order from the Kingdom of Eswatini where double murder accused Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande are being held.

The brothers, who were arrested in Mbabane, have reportedly abandoned their appeal of the extradition.

“Consequently, the Acting Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini has granted the extradition order.

“The Department has received confirmation that the pair will be brought back to South Africa on 11 November 2025 to stand trial on charges that include murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition,” the department said.

The brothers are accused of killing Forbes and Motsoane in a brazen attack outside a Durban restaurant in February 2023.

“All logistical arrangements regarding their handover and collection will be coordinated by the South African Police Service through established diplomatic and law enforcement channels,” the department said.

SAPS received a surrender order

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has reported that the Interpol South Africa and Interpol Eswatini are in talks to arrange the handing over of the brothers to the South African authorities.

The National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola confirmed that the department is finalising logistical arrangements to execute the order on Tuesday, 11 November 2025.

Masemola commended the Eswatini authorities for their cooperation and assistance in apprehending the pair and ultimately ensuring that they are brought back to the country to answer to crimes committed.

“The SAPS remains confident that it has a water-tight case against the pair, who face 24 charges relating to three cases. These include conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of automatic firearms and ammunition, amongst a host of other charges,” the SAPS said in a statement.

The brothers were arrested in early 2024 at a rented house in Mbabane, Eswatini, following months of coordinated work between SAPS and Interpol.

Forbes and Motsoane were gunned down while outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on 10 February 2023. Five suspects were arrested in South Africa.