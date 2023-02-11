South African rapper AKA has died

South African rapper, AKA, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, has reportedly died in a drive-by shooting in Durban.

Born and raised in Cape Town, Forbes gained recognition after releasing his single "Victory Lap" from his debut studio album, Altar Ego (2010).The multi-award winner hip-hop star, who at just 35, was due to perform at a nightclub in Durban on Friday night.

Reports indicate that he an unidentified man were leaving a restaurant on Florida Road when the suspects opened fire on them.

Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Florida Road, Durban, last night. His bodyguard, was wounded, while another man, believed to be AKA’s friend was also shot dead. The motive in unclear. pic.twitter.com/W6CBoPOqO7 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 11, 2023

Tony and Lynn Forbes, the parents of AKA, expressed extreme sadness in an official statement.

The music industry and fans have taken to social media to express shock.

Unbelievable �� — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) February 10, 2023

No ways!!!!!�� — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) February 10, 2023

We Hip-hop heads will never forget that he's one the rappers who shaped SA Hip-hop and made it large. We'll never forget the great music he made, even though he made wack verses--but the songs still counted. We appreciate Super Mega for everything he did for Hip-hop��️#RIPAKA pic.twitter.com/ynMFTMN80S — Jabulani (@PrinceJMathonsi) February 11, 2023

AKA had won many accolades throughout his career, including Best Male Artist Award at the SA Music Awards in 2012. He was nominated for Best International Act twice at the BET awards.

In the latest update...