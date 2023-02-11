Industries

South African rapper AKA has died

11 Feb 2023
South African rapper, AKA, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, has reportedly died in a drive-by shooting in Durban.
Source: www.instagram.com

South African rapper, AKA, who's real name is Kiernan Forbes, has reportedly died in a drive-by shooting in Durban just after 10pm on Friday, 10 February 2023.

Born and raised in Cape Town, Forbes gained recognition after releasing his single "Victory Lap" from his debut studio album, Altar Ego (2010).The multi-award winner hip-hop star, who at just 35, was due to perform at a nightclub in Durban on Friday night.

Reports indicate that he an unidentified man were leaving a restaurant on Florida Road when the suspects opened fire on them.

Tony and Lynn Forbes, the parents of AKA, expressed extreme sadness in an official statement.

The music industry and fans have taken to social media to express shock.

AKA had won many accolades throughout his career, including Best Male Artist Award at the SA Music Awards in 2012. He was nominated for Best International Act twice at the BET awards.

