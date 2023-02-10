Applications open for OneBeat Virtual 4

This fully virtual residency programme will take place from 10 July - 4 September 2023. During this 8-week period, OneBeat Fellows will investigate new forms of virtual collaboration, form ensembles to write, record, and perform genre-defying work, attend virtual masterclasses and open-studios, lead online workshops, and produce a final presentation for a global audience.
OneBeat Virtual provides an opportunity for fellows to incubate ideas for new forms of online collaboration engaging global communities, supported by mentorship and collaborative exchange.
Musicians and sonic artists, ages 19-35, from eligible countries and territories are invited to apply. Fellows will receive a $1,500 honorarium as well as a stipend for purchasing necessary audio equipment and enhanced internet connectivity.
OneBeat are seeking applicants who excel in the following areas:
Deadline for applications is Friday, 17 February 2023. Applicants will be notified by the end of May 2023.