Applications open for OneBeat Virtual 4

OneBeat is accepting applications for OneBeat Virtual 4, which will digitally convene approximately 20 musicians, sound artists, and sonic explorers, ages 19-35, from 50 eligible countries and territories.

This fully virtual residency programme will take place from 10 July - 4 September 2023. During this 8-week period, OneBeat Fellows will investigate new forms of virtual collaboration, form ensembles to write, record, and perform genre-defying work, attend virtual masterclasses and open-studios, lead online workshops, and produce a final presentation for a global audience.

OneBeat Virtual provides an opportunity for fellows to incubate ideas for new forms of online collaboration engaging global communities, supported by mentorship and collaborative exchange.

Musicians and sonic artists, ages 19-35, from eligible countries and territories are invited to apply. Fellows will receive a $1,500 honorarium as well as a stipend for purchasing necessary audio equipment and enhanced internet connectivity.



OneBeat are seeking applicants who excel in the following areas:

Musical Excellence & Innovation – A high level of performance, composition, improvsational, production and/or technological skill.

– A high level of performance, composition, improvsational, production and/or technological skill. Social Engagement – Musicians who have used music to serve their communities or greater societies. This might consist of guiding young people in music education, addressing social-political issues, reviving dying musical traditions, etc.

– Musicians who have used music to serve their communities or greater societies. This might consist of guiding young people in music education, addressing social-political issues, reviving dying musical traditions, etc. Collaboration – Applicants willingness to reach across cultural and musical divides in creating original music or re-interpreting traditional music, while respecting the essence of each tradition.

Deadline for applications is Friday, 17 February 2023. Applicants will be notified by the end of May 2023.

Apply now!