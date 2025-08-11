South Africa
    PG Bison announces R240m future investment in new Melamine Faced Board line at Mkhondo facility

    PG Bison, a leading manufacturer of wood-based panel products, is proud to announce that its shareholder, KAP Limited, has approved a R240m investment for a new high-volume, high-pressure Melamine Faced Board (MFB) line that will be installed at its Mkhondo facility in Mpumalanga. This will be the fourth MFB line at the site, and the company’s eighth in total, with commissioning planned for the first half of 2027.
    Issued by PG Bison
    11 Aug 2025
    This investment incorporates the most advanced technology available globally, strengthening PG Bison’s capability to deliver innovative, world-class products that align with the changing needs of customers in the markets we serve. It plays a critical role in our strategy to expand value-added product capacity, enabling us to meet growing demand from both consumers and industry in our primary markets.

    The new line will also support the goals of the South African Furniture Industry Master Plan (FIMP) and the Forestry Master Plan through product innovation thereby unlocking greater localisation opportunities.

    Gerhard Victor, CEO of PG Bison, remarked: “This investment reflects KAP and PG Bison’s ongoing commitment to growth and value creation for our key stakeholders. It also reaffirms our dedication to job creation and localisation of the furniture and forestry value chains.

    “We appreciate the continued support from our stakeholders and look forward to sharing updates as the project progresses,” Victor adds.

    PG Bison is the leading producer of wood-based decorative panels in Africa, servicing the retail, construction, furniture/kitchen manufacturing, and residential development markets, primarily in southern Africa.
