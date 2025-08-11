Trending
Jobs
- External Sales Representative Vereeniging
- Assistant Financial Accountant West Rand
- Accountant Johannesburg
- Graphic Designer Edenvale
- QC Inspector Midrand
- Marble Artisans Cape Town
- New Business Developer / Marketing Cape Town
PG Bison announces R240m future investment in new Melamine Faced Board line at Mkhondo facility
This investment incorporates the most advanced technology available globally, strengthening PG Bison’s capability to deliver innovative, world-class products that align with the changing needs of customers in the markets we serve. It plays a critical role in our strategy to expand value-added product capacity, enabling us to meet growing demand from both consumers and industry in our primary markets.
The new line will also support the goals of the South African Furniture Industry Master Plan (FIMP) and the Forestry Master Plan through product innovation thereby unlocking greater localisation opportunities.
Gerhard Victor, CEO of PG Bison, remarked: “This investment reflects KAP and PG Bison’s ongoing commitment to growth and value creation for our key stakeholders. It also reaffirms our dedication to job creation and localisation of the furniture and forestry value chains.
“We appreciate the continued support from our stakeholders and look forward to sharing updates as the project progresses,” Victor adds.
- PG Bison announces R240m future investment in new Melamine Faced Board line at Mkhondo facility11 Aug 10:35
- PG Bison unveils new range of designs, colours, textures and products for 2025/202621 May 16:45
- The Injongo Youth Centre: PG Bison bridging the digital divide for learners in the Mkhondo community17 Feb 16:53
- PG Bison 1.618 Education Initiative 2024 winner revealed in the economic heartland of South Africa25 Oct 15:01
- PG Bison unveils new SupaWood Medium-Density Fibreboard (MDF) line in Mkhondo14 Oct 09:48
Related
PG Bison unveils new range of designs, colours, textures and products for 2025/2026 21 May 2025 The Injongo Youth Centre: PG Bison bridging the digital divide for learners in the Mkhondo community 17 Feb 2025 PG Bison 1.618 Education Initiative 2024 winner revealed in the economic heartland of South Africa 25 Oct 2024 PG Bison unveils new SupaWood Medium-Density Fibreboard (MDF) line in Mkhondo 14 Oct 2024